Spanish National Day: Armed Forces Parade

By Donna Williams • Updated: 12 Oct 2024 • 11:23 • 2 minutes read

Eagle Patrol will be part of Military Parade Credit: Shutterstock: Irpizarro

Today, October 12, marks a very special day in Spain’s history. It commemorates the anniversary of Christopher Columbus‘ arrival in the Americas in 1492.

As you might imagine, this also means that it is considered a national holiday, and many supermarkets are likely to be closed. However, you will be pleased to hear that quite a few of the Mercadonna branches are, in fact, open until 3.00pm. Crisis averted, although it is best to check their website in case your local branch is one of the exceptions.

Armed Forces Parade will take place in Madrid

But I digress… Spanish National Day is also an opportunity for the Capital to celebrate with the main events occurring in Madrid. This includes the highly popular and long-awaited parade of the Armed Forces and State Security Force and Corps. You will not have long to wait as this is scheduled to commence at 11.00am, at the main entrance of the Botanical Garden.

At the traditional ceremony, His Majesty King Felipe VI will be there in person, along with Princess Leonor, to inspect the troops. Following the inspection, a paratrooper will descend with the Spanish flag flying high as a tribute to those who sadly lost their lives while serving their country.

Armed Forced Parade includes aerial display by Eagle Patrol

The aerial celebrations will continue with an Eagle Patrol flyover across the skies of Madrid. This will be quite the spectacle, with 4,092 members of the Armed Forces, 117 vehicles, 49 motorcycles, 210 horses, 56 planes, and 29 helicopters participating.

Dignitaries also attending the celebration will be President Pedro Sanchez, Minister of Defence Margarita Robles, Minister of the Interior Fernando Grande-Marlaska, and President of the Generalitat Salvador Illa. However, it is a six-year-old sheep that is most likely to steal the show as this year’s mascot for the Spanish Legion. Named Killo, the honourary guest will be dressed in ceremonial garments and accompany the legionaries on the parade.

Armed Forces Parade is available to watch on YouTube

For those that are not fortunate enough to see the spectacular display in person, you will still be able to watch it via Spanish TV or hear about it on the Spanish radio channels, as well as see it via YouTube: ‘Retransmisión del Día de la Fiesta Nacional 2024’