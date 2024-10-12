By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 12 Oct 2024 • 10:40 • 2 minutes read

All Aboard as Renfe Rolls into France: Spanish train giants Renfe are going full steam ahead with their new cross-border services. Train Station in Segovia, Spain.

Spain’s rail titan, Renfe, is on the fast track to revolutionising cross-border travel with bold plans to link up high-tech with France. Announced on Friday, October 11, Renfe will recover the high-speed route between Barcelona and Toulouse in the second quarter of 2025, reconnecting two vibrant cities in a swift 3.5 hours.

From Barcelona to Toulouse in a Flash: A High-Speed Love Affair?

In what should be a smart move set to delight travellers and international trainspotters, Renfe will revive the high-speed connection between Barcelona and Toulouse by the second quarter of 2025. This service will zip passengers between the two cities in just 3 hours and 30 minutes. And it’s not just about the connection, the train will make scenic stops in Girona, Figueres, Perpignan, and the enchanting medieval town of Carcassonne, a tourist gem not to be missed.

But Renfe isn’t stopping there. This new route will also connect to Madrid, Zaragoza, Tarragona, Valencia, Lleida, and Castellón, creating a web of high-speed links that make hopping across borders a breeze.

Over on the western front, Renfe isn’t hitting the brakes. They are planning to link up San Sebastian with Hendaye and Bayonne, which will bring the Basque Country and France’s Nouvelle-Aquitaine region even closer. It’s all part of Renfe’s big future vision to create a cohesive network and a strong international presence.

Renfe’s big plan of becoming France’s rail top dogs seems to be underway. The revival of the Barcelona-Toulouse line is part of Renfe’s ambitious strategy to become the leading high-speed operator in France.

With the Toulouse service, Renfe will cement its position as the main operator between France and Spain, running six daily trains – three in each direction, and connecting 17 cities in the process.

French passengers have been singing praises about the attractive prices that don’t skimp on quality or service. It seems the French have developed a soft spot for a bit of Spanish flair on their railways.

Chairman Raul Blanco was upbeat about the project, highlighting they “believe it will be successful given the preexisting links in tourism and business between Barcelona and Toulouse.”

The Barcelona-Toulouse route joins two other international services already on the rails, linking Barcelona to Marseille and Lyon.

Next Stop, Paris

The Spanish behemoth is eagerly awaiting the all-clear for its trains to roll into the French capital. They are hoping it will happen as soon as possible. Until then, the company continues to expand its footprint, working to become a household name for French travellers.

Mr Blanco didn’t mince words when he explained the company’s ambitions to become France’s leading high-speed operator in a press release by the company. ” We are waiting for Paris; it’s our next step in France.”

Initially, the Barcelona-Toulouse route will run two trains daily- one heading each way – from April to September, perfect for spring and summer getaways.