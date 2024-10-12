By Donna Williams • Published: 12 Oct 2024 • 12:40 • 1 minute read

Silver Medallist, Jairo Agenjo Credit: ayto-finestrat.es

Finestrat taekwondo athlete Jairo Agenjo achieved an outstanding feat by securing the title of World Runner-up in Korea.

His remarkable journey to the finals included a convincing 2-0 victory over Cyprus, followed by another impressive 2-0 win against Kuwait. In a display of exceptional skill, he dashed the hopes of the Polish representative with another 2-0 victory to secure a spot in the medal rounds.

A testament to his prowess, Jairo Agenjo triumphed over the highly regarded Uzbek competitor in the semi-finals. However, Mehdi Razmian from Iran proved to be his toughest challenge, ultimately leading to Agenjo returning home with a well-deserved silver medal and the prestigious title of world runner-up.

Spain amassed four medals in World Cup

The entire community of Finestrat and Spain at large celebrate this momentous achievement, made possible under Juan Jose Gonzalez’s expert guidance. With this, Spain has now amassed an impressive tally of four medals in the World Cup – three bronze, and one silver, making their participation a resounding success.

Furthermore, alongside Violeta Diaz, another talented taekwondo practitioner from the Finestrat Taekwondo Club, the town proudly boasts 2 world medals for Finestrat.

In addition, Lucia Gonzalez, representing the Finestrat Taekwondo Club, has secured qualification to compete in the Taekwondo World Championship (Poomsae modality), which is scheduled to take place in Hong Kong soon.

