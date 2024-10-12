By Johanna Gardener • Published: 12 Oct 2024 • 16:54 • 2 minutes read

French film classification committee has issued an under 18’s restriction ahead of latest horror sequel, Terrifier 3’s release in cinemas, the first such move of its nature for a horror film in almost 20 years since the release of Saw 3 in 2006.

Horror films in France usually receive an under 16s rating with an under 18 rating only reserved for the extreme violence and gore to have already shocked audiences in the UK.

The latest of the Terrifier trilogy directed by Damien Leo revolves around the sick exploits of resurrected serial killer, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), who has his sights set on unleashing misery on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they settle down for a peaceful Christmas Eve turning a festive holiday season into a nightmare. After previously surviving Art the Clown’s reign of fear and terror, Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) is about to have her life turned upside down once more as she agonisingly grapples with the return of her living nightmare. During preview screenings in the UK, Signatures Entertainment, the film’s UK distributor reported 11 walkouts and one person vomiting in the opening scene.

Under 18 film goers deplore the decision made on Terrifier 3 restrictions

With the under 18s ban imposed in France, young French enthusiasts of the gory horror film are disappointed to say the least. French film distributors, Factoris Films, Shadowz Films and ESC Editions have also expressed dismay deploring the decision saying the films violence is “grand-guignolistic and unrealistic” adding that “viewers will have all the distance and maturity to understand and appreciate the artistic approach.”

Distributors of Terrifier 3 argue that the film’s violent notoriety is excessive

Despite some criticism of the now trilogy of Terrifier films, it has become one of the most important independent horror hits of recent years. Factoris Films, Shadowz Films and ESC Editions resent the fact that they have been working towards defending free, creative and radical genre cinema and claim that the previous two films did not create such a stir or “the slightest outburst in cinemas.” They also argue that claims of passing out or throwing up could have even been manipulated or exaggerated in order to orchestrate interest. As distributors dread the fall in box office numbers, young French film viewers can also expect to be disappointed at not getting their horror fix this October.

