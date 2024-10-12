The Long Road: A play from the Javea Players

By Donna Williams • Published: 12 Oct 2024 • 22:27 • 1 minute read

Director: Caroline Drewett-Mansell Credit: The Javea Players

The Long Road is a must-see play from the Javea Players, directed by Caroline Drewett-Mansell.

It promises to be a searingly powerful and thought-provoking production that will leave the audience both enthralled and enlightened.

Exploring the complexities of restorative justice in the aftermath of a violent crime, this play is reflective and relevant to modern-day life. It is unapologetic in its handling of a tough subject matter, recognising how grief can affect different members of the same family in totally different ways.

The Long Road was written by Shelagh Stephenson

Shelagh Stephenson wrote the play in collaboration with The Forgiveness Project and Synergy Theatre; a company that works with prisoners and ex-prisoners. It acknowledges that barely a day goes by in the UK without some mention of a heinous knife crime, a brief reckless moment that ends in the loss of life and the pain of grief.

This play explores the concept of forgiveness and how to come to terms with the associated pain and anger that undoubtedly follow when someone is ‘taken’. While intense and bravely emotive, the play is also interspersed with humour as it sheds light on how humans cope with taking that ‘long road’ to reconciliation.

The Long Road will be performed at the Javea Players’ Studio Theatre between November 18 and 23. Tickets cost €14, and the Box Office will be open from October 22.

To learn more about the Javea Players’ website.

