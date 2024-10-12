By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 12 Oct 2024 • 14:11 • 2 minutes read

Hippo Moo Deng has been the inspiration for Cullen's cake Credit: X: @SilviReports

A famous baby pygmy hippo from Green Hill Zoo, Thailand who went viral internationally looks set to see herself remade and remodelled in the form of the Moo Deng cake!

In September, images and videos of the adorable Moo-Deng were shared across social media platforms, as followers were left cooing at its remarkably sweet and comical antics. Zookeeper, Atthapon Nundee had originally stated that he had “set a goal to make her famous.” Now it seems that Moo-Deng’s dreams of fame are reaching great heights, as UK baker Ben Cullen has recreated the hippo’s cartoonish rosy cheeks and bright eyes as a four-tiered cake.

Life-like replica of pygmy hippo, Moo-Deng is ridiculously realistic

The hyper-realistic design of the cake is undoubtedly a life-like replica of the charming creature and has stirred up a ubiquitous buzz from fans and social media followers online. Moo-Deng’s iconic facial expression, both playful and heartwarming has whet the appetite of cake lovers, as Cullen has remarkably managed to capture its unique charm so artistically and tantalisingly. In fact, this culinary masterpiece was so realistic that Cullen had to slice a piece of the cake, to which amazed netizens claimed: “It’s too hard to tell the difference!”

Moo-Deng’s charm inspires artistic creations from cakes to make-up

Atthapon Nundee, who had never envisaged such levels of renown and recognition for his hippo companion was left awed at the immediate fame that Moo-Deng had created for herself. She had already been called an “icon” and “legend” by Time Magazine – all this when she is one of around 2,500 endangered pygmy hippos left on earth. This is not the first time that fans of the delightful creature have honoured her quirky spark through artwork and gourmet desserts. Understandably, some people have found the edible products somewhat unappealing, but overall, they have amazed and delighted their fans. Moo-Deng has even made waves in the cosmetic world having prompted make up chains to promote pink and peach-toned products for clients to wear their blusher “like a baby hippo.”

Cullen, also known as the “King of Cakes” discovered a passion for baking after having previously worked in the tattoo industry. He specialises in elaborating cake designs, so realistic that they leave viewers gaping. Cullen has showcased his most recent creation on social media including the elaborate baking process, wowing and inspiring countless online fans.

Find more articles on cakes