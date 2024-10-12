Tommy Moore’s got the Blues

By Adam Woodward • Published: 12 Oct 2024 • 17:33 • 1 minute read

Tommy Moore plays the Blues. Credit: Tommy Moore, Instagram.

Blues icon from Ireland Tommy Moore is playing Clarence Jazz Club in Torremolinos on Friday, October 18 at 10pm.

Tommy Moore is a highly sought-after bassist/singer in the music scenes of both Ireland and Spain. He has played with renowned Irish artists such as Declan O’Rourke, Cathy Davey, Booka Brass, Zaska, and Mick Pyro, to name but a few. Since moving to Granada, he has been performing extensively in the Blues scene with Fernando Beiztegui, Oso Benalúa, Tony Molina, and many more.

Tommy Moore, writer of hit song ‘New Tattoo’, sung by Julie Feely

The Tommy Moore Blues Band is the culmination of 10 years playing with some of the biggest Blues heroes from Ireland and Spain and cultivating their own energetic and soulful Blues repertoire. When he is not seen on the bass, he is busy as a singer and composer. His song ‘New Tattoo’ featured on The Hit TV talent show contest sung by acclaimed Galway singer Julie Feely, who then took the song to number 10 in the charts.

Making up the Tommy Moore Blues band are Tommy Moore, electric bass and vocals; Sergio Novo on guitar; and Cote Calmet on drums. The Tommy Moore Blues Band plays the Clarence Jazz Club, Calle Danza Invisible, Torremolinos on Friday, October 18 at 10pm. Ticket prices start at €10.