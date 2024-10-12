Warrior Soul rock the roof off Louie Louie

By Adam Woodward • Published: 12 Oct 2024 • 23:57 • 1 minute read

Warrior Soul on stage in Rome, 2019 Credit: Fitipaldi Irene, Facebook

Influential 90s American rockers Warrior Soul bring their raucous post-Grunge Metal to the only venue capable of handling them on the Costa del Sol – Louie Louie in Estepona.

Warrior Soul is a US Rock band, formed by lead singer and producer Kory Clarke. Clarke told everyone he would have the best band in New York within six months of starting up. Nine months later, they signed a multi-album deal with Geffen Records.

In 1990, Warrior Soul released their first album, Last Decade Dead Century. AllMusic reviewer Eduardo Rivadavia compared it to Nirvana’s Nevermind, saying that although comparable success eluded Warrior Soul, it explored similar themes.

Fierce. incendiary and electrifying performances

Their noisy, rough approach to the punk of the 70s soon made them stand out in the middle of the grunge explosion, drawing the attention of the Sub Pop label, which quickly signed them after witnessing one of their incendiary and electrifying performances. Soon, they were on the road, sharing a billing with bands like The Damned, DOA, L7, The Offspring, Social Distortion, and many others. They recorded their eponymous debut with the legendary producer Jack Endino (Nirvana, Soundgarden), which included future classics such as ‘Shooting Stars’ and defined that fierce sound that updated the legacy of the Dead Boys, New York Dolls, The Stooges, Hanoi Rocks, and The Cramps.

Warrior Soul play Louie Louie at Estepona Harbour on Friday, October 18 at Woutick for €11 plus booking fee, or for €15 on the door.