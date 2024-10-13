Alfas Anglicans: Fun-filled quiz afternoon

By Donna Williams • Published: 13 Oct 2024 • 9:43 • 1 minute read

Thanksgiving Harvest Service Credit: Alfas Anglicans

The Alfas Anglicans have had a busy few weeks with two separate events.

The first took place at the end of September, with seventeen members and friends getting together for a fun-filled quiz afternoon. The occasion was made even nicer by being held at one of the members’ homes, who generously provided an unlimited supply of tea and biscuits.

With five teams competing, and rotating around tables containing the five different quizzes, the afternoon was filled with laughter and a delightful time was had by all. Together with the raffle, they successfully raised €244, which will go towards their chaplaincy funds.

A service was held in honour of Harvest Thanksgiving

Their subsequent event took place on October 6, when a service was held in honour of Harvest Thanksgiving. Fr Paul was the celebrant, and Alan Brown was the preacher. This year, they decided to collect money for the local Food Bank and were thrilled by the generosity shown by their members. They raised a grand total of €500, which was gratefully received when delivered to the charity the next day.

A service of Holy Communion is held in Alfas del Pi every Sunday at 9.30am at The Comm (formerly the Mare Nostrum). They also hold a weekday service every Thursday at 11.00am.

Further information is available by contacting their secretary Elaine Mitchell on 636 164 467.

