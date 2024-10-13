By Linda Hall • Published: 13 Oct 2024 • 13:52 • 2 minutes read

ETRUSCAN SOUVENIRS: Danish family plan to return the antiquities to Italy Photo credit: Mads Herman Sondergaard

After holidaying in Italy the 1960s, Bent Sondergaard returned home to Denmark with three Sixth century BC Etruscan artifacts as souvenirs.

Now his children, Mads Herman and Elin want to return them.

Their father, who died in April this year, bought them while visiting the Etruscan City of the Dead, an ancient burial ground in Cerveti near Rome. He acquired them from a man who assured him that he had official permission to sell them from the boot of his car.

Talking to the Guardian, they explained that “hardly any money changed hands” but they knew their father, a teacher, had always felt uneasy about the transaction.

Encrusted with soil, which suggested an illegal excavation, the objects were never displayed in the Sondergaard household.

Bent Sondergaard wished to return the Etruscan treasures

Instead, the items were carefully wrapped to keep them in perfect condition and remained in the loft for decades, Bent Sondergaard’s children revealed. They also said that their father had wanted to return the antiquities, but he died suddenly in April this year after having been in ill-health for some time.

Their mother, a historian, was equally keen to return them, not only from an ethical point of view, but because she wanted a clean house and was aware that removing the soil-caked artifacts could only be carried out by an expert.

Irritated, she frequently asked her husband why on earth they had to keep “these things”, her children recall.

“Of course they should absolutely go back. Buying looted grave goods is obviously wrong and returning them is the right thing to do,” Sondergaard said to the Guardian.

Heirs carry out father’s final wishes

Having read in the Guardian about Dr Christos Tsirogiannis, a Cambridge guest Archaeology lecturer who is an expert on repatriating trafficked antiquities, the brother and sister contacted him for advice.

They learnt that their father’s purchases included a wine jug, which Dr Tsirogiannis said was “beautiful and intact”, and worth approximately £5,000 (€5,968).

“Although my father died before the items could be returned, they are still part of his estate,” Sondergaard explained.

“So the heirs, my sister and I, are only carrying out his final wishes. Given the context, I think it should be clear why we are quite happy to send the items back to Italy.”

He and Elin Sondergaard are now waiting for instructions from the Italian embassy on how to return the Etruscan artifacts.

“They have sent a request to Rome to decide how we should proceed,” he added.