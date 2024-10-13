By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 Oct 2024 • 13:37 • 1 minute read

Image: Restaurante Los Cucalos / Facebook.

Crazy at Cucalos II is set to take place on Saturday, October 26, starting at 1:30.PM at Restaurante Los Cucalos in Orihuela.

This event promises a full day of music, laughter, and entertainment while supporting local charities in the region.

Supporting Local Charities

To date, more than €250,000 has been raised for various local charities in Orihuela Costa, thanks to the generosity of attendees.

Some of the charities that have benefited from previous events include Little Pod Association, Elche Children’s Home, Royal British Legion Spain, Apanee Torrevieja, Help for Heroes, Franciscan Hospice, San Jose Obrero, Help at Home Costa Blanca, Children in Need, and Finca La Castellana Cattery.

Activities & Entertainment

The event will be packed with activities and entertainment for all ages, including a children’s play area and an adult bar.

Live music will play throughout the day, starting at 1:30.PM, with performances by Margaret MacDonald, Nikki G, Tony Vincent, Melissa Jade Williams, Toni Anne, Marsy Popa, Ian McDonald, and ending with a dance show by The Cap Band from Alicante.

Mark your Calendar

Mark your calendar for Saturday, 26th October, and head to Restaurante Los Cucalos for a day full of fun.

Admission is free, and seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will be held at Restaurante Los Cucalos, located on Avenida de Montezenia 1, Orihuela Costa, 03189 Alicante.