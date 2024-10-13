By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 13 Oct 2024 • 23:49 • 3 minutes read

Grab your helmet. One of the best cycling routes along the stunning Spanish coastline leads straight to Rincon de la Victoria in Axarquia, where sun, sea, and adventure await. If you fancy a cheeky coffee or a delicious lunch in the charming fishing neighbourhoods of Pedregalejo and El Palo, this route is the ultimate way to enjoy a leisurely day out.

First Stop: Enter the Treasure Cave

As you pedal into Rincon de la Victoria, brace yourself for one of the highlights of the trip: the Treasure Cave (“La Cueva del Tesoro”.) It’s not just any old cave. La Cueva del Tesoro is the only archaeologically significant underwater cave in Europe open to the public, and one of only three in the entire world.

Cycling from the Malaga Bike Tours to the cave is about 13 km. After cruising past La Cala del Moral, you’ll tackle a steep hill that goes up to 100 metres in altitude. So, it’s better to use a Kona trekking bike or something similar for this uphill battle.

What Lies Within?

A trip to La Cueva del Tesoro is a mix of history, archaeology, and captivating folklore. Inside, you’ll find remains from the Palaeolithic and Bronze Ages and some very impressive cave paintings. If you’re lucky, you might just stumble upon the treasure hidden by the last ruler of the Almoravid Dynasty, Tesufin ibn Ali. Legend has it he stashed away riches before meeting his untimely death in 1145.

Visitors can see Greek and Arabic pottery and weapons displayed at the cave entrance, while a free audio guide will help you soak in every fascinating detail.

Opening Hours

September 16 to June 14: Daily 10 am-1 pm and 3 pm-5 pm.

June 15 to September 15: Daily 4.30 pm- 7 pm.

Closed : December 24, 25, 31, and January 1 & 6.

The entry fee is only €4.65.

Thrifty Pro tip: Ask the Malaga Bike Tours team for a €1 discount voucher.

Lunch with a View

After your underground-underwater adventure, it’s time for a well-deserved bite to eat.

Right across the street is Lacaliza, where you can indulge in delicious Spanish food and enjoy stunning views of the Mediterranean from their rooftop terrace. Bon appetit!

Next Up: Casa Fuerte Bezmiliana

After refuelling, hop back on your bike and head another 4 km to Casa Fuerte Bezmiliana, a small fort dating back to 1766. Built under the orders of King Carlos III of Spain to fend off pirates, it now serves as a cultural exhibition centre space – entrance is free!

Opening Hours

Winter Hours:

Tuesday to Saturday: 10.30 am – 1.30 pm & 5 pm – 8 pm.

Sunday: 10.30 pm – 1.30 pm.

Closed : Mondays.

Summer Hours:

Tuesday to Saturday: 10.30 am – 1 pm & 6.30 pm – 10 pm

Sunday: 11.30 am – 1 pm

Closed : Mondays

Last Stop: Villa Antiopa

Finally, don’t miss the Villa Antiopa, which opened its doors in December 2022. Villa Antiopa showcases the remains of a grand villa built in the late 3rd century AD. Don’t be fooled by the modern exterior- inside, you’ll find ancient foundations, stunning mosaics, and interactive exhibits that take you back in time.

Winter Hours:

Open daily: 10 am – 2 pm & 3 pm – 6 pm.

Summer Hours:

Open daily: 10,30 am – 2 pm & 4.30 pm – 8 pm.

The entrance fee is €6 for adults and €4 for children aged 4-14. The Malaga Bike Shop, who organise this tour on the Costa del Sol, normally have discount vouchers for this as well.

Food!

And if you’re hungry for some dinner after a day of cycling and exploring, Rincon de la Victoria is packed full of choices. From traditional fish beach bars to Italian and sushi spots.

Malaga Bike Tours organise social cycling tours daily.