Easier security at Bournemouth airport

By Adam Woodward • Published: 13 Oct 2024 • 23:12 • 1 minute read

No more separating liquids and tech Credit: Jaromir Chalabala - Shutterstock

Bournemouth airport has just brought in equipment to make the rigmarole of airport security much less hassle.

As of October 2024, Bournemouth airport security will not be demanding that passengers remove electronics, such as laptops or phones, from carry-on luggage. For years, passengers have had to remove their electronics from their bags and place them in a separate tray to be scanned by luggage scanners. However, Bournemouth airport has just invested in the latest in luggage scanning technology that eliminates the need for passengers to do this.

Also, since 2010, all those who pass through airport security have had to remove any liquids from their bags and deposit them in a transparent plastic bag in bottles no bigger than 100ml. While the size of the bottle permitted to carry on has not changed, at Bournemouth there is no longer a rule saying passengers have to place those bottles in a separate bag.

Not all airports equipped with Bournemouth’s tech

‘For hand luggage, this means that with immediate effect’ according to a Bournemouth airport spokesperson. However, the airport is advising passengers to check restrictions at other airports they may be travelling from, as ‘many airports have not yet introduced this new technology’ and they might still need to carry liquids in the clear plastic bags.

Bournemouth airport currently has flights leaving for 13 Spanish destinations, and passengers should note that no airports in Spain have the technology yet, so the rule for taking tech and liquids out of carry on luggage is still in place.