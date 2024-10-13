EUWMA Meeting: Caring Hearts

By Donna Williams •
Published: 13 Oct 2024 • 10:14
• 1 minute read
Samaritans in Spain were one of the guests speakers
Credit: Samaritans in Spain
The European Union of Women Marina Alta (EUWMA) met on September 26 to hear a series of talks related to the theme ‘Caring Hearts’.
The meeting started with tears mixed with applause as Helen, a carer, quietly and bravely read a poem. It had been written during the time her husband suffered and died from dementia.
Following this very emotional start, what followed was an extraordinary account of the love and bravery of carers, of fortitude in the face of loneliness and of the various groups and organisations who help and provide such valuable assistance. The charities that were represented were Weary Warriors and Alzheimers Group, Young at Heart Day Care, Help Parkinson’s, Aterima Care, and Samaritans in Spain.
In concluding the meeting on behalf of the committee, Lorraine Henshaw said, “We thank you all for coming and sharing with us the work that you do. Without you it would be so difficult for residents here in the Marina Alta to cope. Bless you all.”
The next event will take place at 6.00pm on October 25 at the Javea Golf Club, and the theme will be ‘Women of Ukraine: their hopes and dreams for the future.”
Attendance is €20 for EUWMA members and €22.50 for non-members, payable in advance. Those interested in attending need to email Emma at euwma.treasurer@gmail.com
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
