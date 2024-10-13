Finance Extra for the UK and Spain

By Linda Hall • Published: 13 Oct 2024 • 18:24 • 2 minutes read

SELLAFIELD: Nuclear waste site fined for lax cybersecurity Credit: CC/Simon Ledingham

Fine situation THE Sellafield nuclear waste site in Cumbria must pay a £332,500 (€396,751) fine and £53,200 (€63,489) costs after pleading guilty to cybersecurity shortcomings. A Westminster magistrates court said Sellafield’s exposure of date for four years had threatened national security.

Aston slowdown ASTON MARTIN shares plunged by 28 per cent after new chief executive Adrian Hallmark announced on September 30 that the luxury carmaker would produce 1,000 fewer models this year. This sliced £378 million (€453.8 million) off the company’s value, before it recovered to £989 million (€1.19 billion).

Right lines SPAIN’S publicly owned engineering company Ineco won a €2.7 million contract to draft plans for a Tetuan-Tangier railway link and connecting Tangier city centre with the airport and football stadium. Both projects are included in a €35 billion scheme to upgrade Morocco’s state National Railway Company (ONCF).

Not needed A REPORT by the Department for Business and Trade suggested that only 25 per cent of the 1.4 million businesses that received £23 billion (€27.6 billion) in grants during the Covid pandemic would have gone under without state backing. Most would probably have survived without cashflow support, the report concluded.

New centre GRIFOLS intends to invest €360 million in building a new plant in Barcelona for its engineering department according to company sources quoted in the Spanish media. Work will start next year as the pharmaceuticals company centralises operations currently spread across different locations, the sources said.

Going down UK shop prices fell 0.6 per cent in September compared with 0.3 per cent in August, the British Retail Consortium said. Prices fell at their fastest since 2021, although fresh produce inflation rose as wet weather affected production and climate change continued to impact the cost of olive oil and sugary snacks.

Acciona action KOREAN fund manager Igis is getting nearer to selling the Nestle headquarters in Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona), with Acciona looking like a potential buyer according to property sector sources. The renewable energy retailer would pay around €80 million for the complex of five office buildings that covers an area of almost 50,000 square metres, the same sources said.

Long wait SPAIN’S State Industrial Holding Corporation (SEPI) will not recover the €3.256 billion used to rescue 30 companies during the pandemic until 2029. Eight of the businesses, including airlines Air Europa and Air Nostrum, have accumulated 71 per cent of outstanding debts, Sepi said.

Hard times DELOITTE, one of the Big Four accounting firms, cut partners’ salaries by £48,000 (€57,263) as deals slowed, although the company’s £756 million (€901.8 million) profit for the year ending May 31 equalled last year’s. Average pay for Deloitte senior management now drops from an annual £1.06 million (€1.26 million) to £1.012 million (€1.207 million).