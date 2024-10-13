By Adam Woodward • Published: 13 Oct 2024 • 18:04 • 1 minute read

Photograph art by Jota. Credit: Diputación de Málaga.

Fuera de Plano, an exhibition by photographic artist Jota (aka José Adrián Bueno), is being shown at La Casa de Cultura, Las Lagunas, Mijas.

Until November 4, the works of the Malaga photographer and artist can be seen for free. Jota graduated in Photography from the San Telmo School of Art and Design, and between 2019 and 2021, he had a scholarship at La Casa Amarilla, where he participated in cultural management and exhibition curation, gaining experience and a name on the arts scene.

‘Fuera de Plano’ explores the limits of visual perception and architecture. Through Jota’s images, the artist plays with lines, flat surfaces, and forms to create a narrative that invites the viewer to discover what is hidden beyond the visible surface.

This exhibition is an opportunity for the viewer to immerse themselves in contemporary photography and enjoy an art form that questions the boundaries between reality and representation. There are around fifteen photographs, where the most emblematic and familiar buildings of the city of Malaga have been converted into striking works of art.

The exhibition is open to the public until November 4 and is free of charge. The Casa de la Cultura in Las Lagunas is an essential space for art lovers, offering a place to reflect on the interaction between space and photography.

The Casa de la Cultura can be found in Calle San Valentín, 5, Las Lagunas de Mijas, and is open from 9am until 10pm, Monday to Friday.