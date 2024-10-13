By Nina Cook • Updated: 13 Oct 2024 • 21:38 • 1 minute read

Rising costs are leading to less flights to and from Germany. | Credit: depositphotos

As German skies grow quieter, Lufthansa’s CEO, Carsten Spohr, has expressed concerns over the growing trend of airlines reducing flights to and from Germany.

Spohr says there’s likely to be even more airline reductions in services to Germany, driven by rising operating costs, including environmental taxes and airport fees. While airlines such as Ryanair and Eurowings have already made cuts, Spohr warns that additional reductions could threaten Germany’s connectivity and weaken its standing as a global business hub. His concern highlights the broader financial pressures facing the aviation sector, particularly in Europe.

Why are airlines cutting German routes?

Spohr cited rising operating costs due to higher fuel prices and environmental taxes as the main culprits. Europe’s increasingly stringent climate policies, particularly in Germany, are also adding financial pressure on airlines.

“The cost pressures from environmental levies and taxes are becoming unsustainable for many carriers,” Spohr stated.

Germany’s aviation sector has been hit particularly hard, with several international carriers scaling back services. British Airways and EasyJet have also already cut flights on some German routes due to reduced demand and higher costs. Lufthansa is working to minimise the impact on customers, but even the largest player in German aviation is feeling the strain.

Ryanair joins the flight-cutting frenzy

Ryanair is on the growing list of airlines reducing flights to Germany. The Irish carrier recently announced cuts to several routes, citing similar reasons. Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary remarked, “We are seeing costs spiral out of control, and that means cutting some services.” For budget-conscious travellers, these changes could be disappointing, as fewer options are likely to drive up ticket prices.

What does this mean for travellers?

Travellers to and from Germany may face fewer options and higher airfares, particularly for popular routes. Whether flying for business or leisure, passengers will need to keep the reduced connectivity in mind and plan well in advance.

A shift in European aviation

As the aviation industry faces growing financial and environmental pressures, the reduction in flights to Germany signals a major shift in European travel. Airlines and passengers alike will need to brace themselves for turbulence, as the future of German routes remains up in the air.

