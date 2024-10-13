LY304, the new Adidas Lamine Yamal line

By Adam Woodward • Published: 13 Oct 2024 • 15:00 • 1 minute read

17-year-old Lamine Yamal. Credit: Handy Ehab - Facebook

Rumours abound that Adidas are about to launch a new trademarked LY304 line, turning Barcelona prodigy, Lamine Yamal, into a global icon.

The new sideline, by all accounts, to be named ‘LY304’ is likely to make the 17-year-old Barcelona star player into one of the richest footballers in Spain. Yamal signed a contract with the fashion sportswear house back in February 2024 worth €1 million a year. He had been in the eye of several sportswear brands over the past 12 months, eager to snap him up. The US brand had some previous experience with Barcelona FC when they signed Lionel Messi before.

Not only will the deal boost the young player’s visibility and therefore his potential transfer value, but it will also set Adidas up as one of the most attractive brand leaders in the lucrative teens to twenties market.

What does Adidas’s Lamine Yamal ‘LY304’ mean?

The letters in the LY304 have obvious significance, while the 304 makes reference to the postcode of Mataro, Yamal’s home town. The snappy branding strategy aims to make ‘LY304’ synonymous with Yamal’s rising fame in the football world and his rags-to-riches story.

Given Yamal’s age, it is quite a remarkable leap of faith for a brand of Adidas’s stature to invest so heavily, both on the sporting and commercial fronts.

This young talent carries a lot of high expectations on his shoulders, and his management team and club need to ensure it doesn’t all go to his head.