By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 13 Oct 2024 • 16:48 • 2 minutes read

Malaga’s Palliative Care Unit Rolls Out Library on Wheels. - Credit: Junta de Andalucia

Malaga’s Palliative Care Team Write Letters to Grieving Families and Roll Out Mobile Library.

Malaga’s Palliative Care Unit has gone the extra mile for its patients with heartfelt letters from staff to their patients and books galore.

In a very touching initiative, the Palliative Care Unit at the Malaga Regional Hospital has introduced a “Mobile Library” to provide comfort and support to patients and their families. This project, along with an effort to send condolence letters to grieving families, is making waves in Malaga.

The healthcare professionals of the Palliative Care Unit, located in the Hospital Civil, have taken an unusual but very touching approach to patient care. They have started an initiative to send heartfelt condolence letters to the families of patients who have passed away during their care. These letters serve as a tribute to the deceased, offering solace and support to their loved ones during their toughest times.

Rolling into Reading

But that’s not all. The Palliative Care Unit has also launched its “Mobile Library”, a delightful addition designed to lift the mood of their patients. What started as a simple idea from the unit’s staff has flourished into a community-driven project, receiving some amazing donations from patients, families, and the Malaga Provincial Library.

Michele Ricci, a specialist in internal medicine and a member of the Palliative Care team, explained that this reading corner aims to create a welcoming atmosphere for patients and families facing tough personal and clinical circumstances. “We want to make their stay with us more comfortable and humanise the healthcare experience,” he stated.

With a small team that includes doctors, nurses, a psychologist, a case manager nurse, and a social worker, they provide comprehensive support tailored to both patients and their families.

More Than Numbers on a Screen

Their work goes beyond medical needs; it tries to address emotional and social factors as well. Palliative care is about more than medicine, it’s about a shared human experience that deserves to be heard and embraced.

The letters are being sent to families of patients receiving both home and hospital care. Staff want to help grieving families find some closure with the medical team and the healthcare institution, showing that their loved ones were cherished until the very end.

In the future, the unit is working on a new protocol that will allow hospitalised patients to say goodbye to their beloved pets – a touching initiative that underscores their commitment to compassionate care.

With the Mobile Library and condolence letters, the Palliative Care Unit is not just providing books and messages; they’re creating an environment where people can spend their last moments surrounded by people who care. It’s all about staying in touch with the most important part of the job in the most challenging times.

Hats off to this initiative and to this wonderful team.

A Guide to Palliative Care on the Costa del Sol.

Find the latest and greatest Axarquia news in English, right here with Euro Weekly News.