Marbella to host tourism summit 2025

By Adam Woodward • Published: 13 Oct 2024 • 13:15 • 1 minute read

Ángeles Muñoz signs summit deal in Beijing. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Marbella.

The mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, has signed a contract in Beijing for Marbella to be the 2025 host of the Congress of the World Federation of Tourist Cities 2025.

Muñoz signed the agreement after participating as a guest at the forum of presidents of the tourism summit that represents some 250 cities from around 90 countries. ‘We are extremely pleased to be able to complete this project to host the summit, something we have been developing for three years , which will be a fantastic international expo for Marbella and a huge benefit for our city,’ she said.

Marbella mayor meets with counterparts from 250 cities

At this year’s forum of the ‘World Conference on Tourism Cooperation and Development’, the mayor shared experiences with other mayors from around the world, such as Italy, Zimbabwe, the Dominican Republic, Cameroon, and Peru, as well as the UK and China. Among the topics discussed at the summit have been the development of the tourism industry, sustainable growth, and the preservation of heritage.

Speaking to the more than 400 attendees from governments, local authorities, and key people from the global tourist sector, Muñoz said ‘The offer of excellence in which we are investing, together with our climate and our brand, are some of the elements that have meant that Marbella has been chosen as the best tourist destination in all of Europe to visit in 2024, and that we have been recognised as a European Destination of Honour by the Tourism Organisation of the Arab League.’

She also emphasised the relevance of Marbella for the Chinese market, a country from which thousands of tourists travel to Andalusia every year ‘with high purchasing power and an average stay longer than other nationalities’. Air China is currently studying the possibility of new flights to Malaga for 2025, which could bring in 10s of thousands of tourists.