Moors & Christians concludes in Benidorm

By Donna Williams • Published: 13 Oct 2024 • 11:15 • 1 minute read

Moors & Christians Benidorm Credit: Benidorm.org

The Moorish and Christian Entrance was a grand event that drew around 10,000 people to the streets of Benidorm on October 5.

Just before 8.00pm, the vibrant energy of the musicians filled the streets as they prepared to participate in the central parade of the festivities. The Moorish and the Christian sides were also accompanied by the queens of the Festes Majors Patronals 2024, who, in turn, were accompanied by their ladies of the courts of honour.

The top representatives of the 2024 festivities, the Moorish queen Veronica Rivelles, and the Christian figures Antonio Jesus Diaz and Marife Montoya, paraded on two floats. The procession also included the customary music bands, with the Moors leading the way, followed by the Christians.

Moors and Christians concluded with a spectacular fireworks display

As the parade reached Gambo Street, the authorities, including Mayor Toni Perez and Councillor for Fiestas Marilo Cebreros, awaited their arrival at a tribune installed by the Town Council, alongside a significant portion of the municipal corporation and regional deputy Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate.

The festivities continued with the Parliament of Peace at noon the following day, followed by a floral offering to Sant Jaume, the patron saint of Benidorm.

In the evening, the Retreta, a parade and procession of floats, retraced the route of the entrance, culminating in a spectacular fireworks display that marked the conclusion of the Moors and Christians 2024 festivities.

