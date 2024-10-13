By Johanna Gardener •
Samson Dauda wins the title of Mr. Olympia
Bodybuilding champion, Samson Dauda fought his way to the top at the 2024 Mr. Olympia contest last night making it his debut win.
The first of his career, he proudly took the prize of Mr. Olympia 2024 at Resorts World, Las Vegas following a tense debate on the winner. According to reports, the judges had to perform a round of callouts before arriving at a final decision leaving Dauda’s fans on the edge of their seats.
Dauda, whose journey to bodybuilding fame has not always been plain sailing, was not only awarded this accolade of Mr. Olympia but also a healthy sum of $600,000. Receiving his prize, he broke down in tears before bringing himself to his knees to showcase one of the most envied prizes in the sporting world. All this in front of fellow ex-champions, Hadi Choopan and Derek Lunsford.
The historic feat means that the UK can finally reclaim the title of Mr. Olympia, a title which has been out of their reach since Dorian Yates’ fall from grace in 1997 after six years of holding the title. Things were not looking as bright for this year’s runners up to the title, Choopan (second place) and Lunsford (third place), both having made no improvements in ranking over the past two years. Conversely, there were no major surprises that Dauda, despite being a new champion, achieved such victory. He was not only the judge’s choice for the win but was also given the title of People’s Champion complete with a championship belt and trophy. Final judgement on the winner was not so clearcut but what is certain is that the Dauda’s victory was irrefutable and the emotion on the stage was certainly a clear reflection of this stunning feat in the bodybuilding world.
