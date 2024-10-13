By Johanna Gardener •
Dominique Bernard one year anniversary following his murder
The one-year anniversary of murdered secondary school teacher, 57-year old Dominique Bernard was celebrated momentously today in the northern French town of Arras.
During a touching display of art and culture in the town’s central square, it was clear to see the devotion felt towards Mr Bernard by all who loved him.
The teacher, husband and father of three, who was murdered by a radicalised, jihadist and former student last year, October 13, 2023, was one of several to be attacked at the high school where he worked. The murder came almost exactly three years after a similar fatal attack on history and geography teacher, Samuel Paty. The brutality and proximity of the two murders certainly left a huge mark on French society, particularly in the Paris region and sent shockwaves across the teaching world.
According to close friends and family, the secondary teacher “didn’t like crowds and honours,” and was “sensitive and discreet.” His wife, Isabella, also a teacher had described how he “loved his daughters, his mother and his sister deeply.” Despite Mr. Bernard’s preference for quietude, the ceremony paid great respect to the well-loved teacher through art, music and dance. The memorial was attended by many including French Minister of the Interior, Bruno Retailleau and close family and friends.
It was a saddening reminder of last year’s ceremony where Mr Bernard’s face was displayed on the side of the town hall building. On this day last year, Bishop Olivier Leborgne had reminded France: “We are distraught, but together. We are here, stunned, but refusing to be crushed.”
Mr. Bernard was awarded post-humous knighthood of the Legion of Honour last year by the French president, the country’s highest civilian award. He will be a tireless symbol of devotion to his profession and of the fight against violence.
