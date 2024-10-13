By Donna Williams • Published: 13 Oct 2024 • 12:27 • 2 minutes read

Go bra-less and use the opportunity to do a self-exam Credit: Shutterstock:ReezbyPradata

Yes, today is National No Bra Day—well, at least in the US, anyway, and I reckon that we ladies should be adopting this practice the world over.

After all, it is Sunday, the day of rest, so why not give the ‘girls’ a rest from being constrained in their hammocks for a day?

While the idea of going without a bra is a fun notion, there is actually a serious side to it being today. It is no accident that this also happens to be a day within the month dedicated to World Breast Cancer Awareness. A time when we are all encouraged to bring our breast health to the forefront of our minds and let’s face it that is much easier to do, when they are hanging free. So National No Bra Day is as much about learning to spot early warning signs in the bid to help combat breast cancer than it is anything else.

No Bra Day provides the ideal opportunity to do a breast self-exam

While none of us like the prospect of worrying about whether we have breast cancer or not, it is important to be ‘breast aware’ and remain vigilant about our breast health and any changes. Aside from scheduling regular mammograms, performing self-exams is our next best defence against breast cancer. While a little scary, being proactive and knowing what to look out for can make a significant difference in early detection and treatment.

According to the American Cancer Society, we should all be checking and looking for the following:

Swelling of all or part of the breast

Skin irritation or dimpling

Nipple pain or the nipple turning inward

Redness, scaliness, or thickening of the nipple or breast skin

A nipple discharge other than breast milk

A lump in the underarm area

It is important to keep in mind that while these could be symptoms of breast cancer, they could equally be connected to something far less sinister, like a cyst or an infection.

Also, while not very common as a symptom, worsening unexplainable breast pain could be an indication of one the more rare types of breast cancer, inflammatory breast cancer. This particular cancer tends to grow quickly and causes other symptoms including reddening and dimpling of the skin over the breast.

More than 35,000 breast cancer cases in Spain during 2023

In 2023, an estimated 35,312 new cases of breast cancer were detected in Spain, making up nearly 30% of all cancer diagnoses among women. However, it’s worth noting that due to the implementation of population screening initiatives, many of these tumours are being identified at an early stage, enabling more successful treatment options.

So come on ladies, providing you are not going to cause a social media photo frenzy, let those breasts hang free today and take the opportunity to do a quick self-examination.

