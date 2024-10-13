By Anna Ellis • Published: 13 Oct 2024 • 16:36 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.

Alicante and Elche will collaborate in athletics on November 30, 2025, for their inaugural International Marathon.

The race will begin at the Altamira Palace on Calle Maestro Albéniz in Elche and finish at Pier 12 in the port of Alicante.

Marathon Route

The marathon will cover a distance of 42 kilometres, with eleven kilometres through the centre of Elche, 20 kilometres connecting both cities and the final eleven kilometres through the centre of Alicante.

José Manuel Albentosa, the event director, noted that the course is mostly flat and slightly downhill, making it conducive to achieving great times for the marathon participants.

Registration will open on Monday, November 11, 2024, on the website maratonelchealicante.com.

International Vocation

Luis Barcala, the mayor of Alicante, emphasized the “international vocation” of this event, expressing the intent for it to become a long-standing tradition due to its unique nature.

Barcala further stated that the marathon route would highlight Elche’s cultural heritage and the business potential of the areas linking both cities, as well as showcase the coastal beauty of Alicante and its historic town centre, culminating by the Mediterranean Sea.

Pablo Ruz, the mayor of Elche, described the marathon as an excellent opportunity to strengthen relations between Elche and Alicante.

International Attraction

Ruz also mentioned that initiatives like this help position the region as an international attraction, with the marathon stemming from a desire to merge sport, culture, and tourism. He highlighted that this commitment benefits both cities.

Both mayors agreed that the race aims for permanence and will continue to follow the same route in future years due to orographic considerations.

Tourist Packages

To promote the marathon, a marketing plan will target runners from over 30 countries, alongside tourist packages designed to promote the race and visits to both Elche and Alicante.