By John Smith • Published: 13 Oct 2024 • 14:08 • 1 minute read

One of the incredible eye catching displays at Signal Festival Prague Credit: Signal Festival Facebook

Founded in 2013, the Prague Signal Festival is in its 11th year (having had to miss one due to Covid-19 and the pandemic) and ran for just four days from October 10.

Four days of lightshows illuminating Prague

It’s all about lightshows illuminating the Czech Republic capital Prague and it attracts a large number of visual artists as well as companies such as Mercedes who go to a great deal of trouble in order to be seen to be creative, using the latest digital technology.

4.5 million visitors over 11 years

Since its conception, the festival has welcomed 4.5 million visitors who can enjoy incredible projections on the exteriors of classic buildings as well as smaller and more intimated creations using light and often mirrors.

Starting at Prague Castle, there were two routes that visitors were able to take that allowed them to view all of the lights, be they outside or inside in specially set up viewing areas with tickets costing from the equivalent of €17.50 granting access to all 22 installations to €78.50 for VIP entry which included early, entrance, no queues and access to a Mercedes shuttle.

Mercedes competition

One of those highlighted two Mercedes Benz models in an unusually lit area and visitors were encouraged to photograph or video them and upload onto the festival site, to earn the chance to borrow a car for a week.

Added this year to the festival was the Signal Forum, which is a conference where experts from around the world spoke about about technology, science, art and creativity at CAMP – the Centre for Architecture and Metropolitan Planning in Prague.

Hindu Festival of Lights (Diwali) starts at end of October

Prague’s own Festival of Lights finished just before the start of Diwali, the magnificent Hindu Festival of Lights which will be celebrated across the world from October 29 to November 3.