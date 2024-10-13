By Johanna Gardener • Updated: 13 Oct 2024 • 14:03 • 3 minutes read

El Cortijo Jurado, Málaga, Spain´s spookiest house Credit:Flickr

Every country has countless legends and myths to populate its history books and century-old tales. Spain is no different. In fact, on nearly every corner of Spanish soil, abandoned castles, palaces, schools and hospitals weave into the tapestry of Spain’s terrifying secrets and mysteries.

As the eerie chill of Halloween creeps ever closer, why not summon a touch of dark enchantment to the haunted night of October 31? Let’s uncover the spine-tingling secrets lurking right on our doorstep, where shadows whisper, and spirits stir.

El Cortijo Jurado, Malaga considered the spookiest building in Spain

Starting with a classic haunted house, El Cortijo Jurado in Málaga. Despite its original flamingo pink walls and majestic neogothic design fading into disrepair, it still stands glaring at drivers who pass it on the Guadalhorce dual carriageway close to Campanillas. The huge mansion, with 365 windows (one for every day of the year) is considered the most notorious haunted building in Spain. It was closed in the 1950’s complete with its terrifying underground passages. Constructed by the wealthy Heredia family between 1830-1840, it became better known in latter years for the supposed disappearance of several girls between 1890 and 1920, whose bodies were found tortured in the vicinity, quite possibly the victims of satanic rituals. Legend adds that tales of disappearances of minors prevailed, as well as the discovery of torture apparatus in the unlit basements below.

Since then, the building has become a magnet for mediums, paranormal investigators and the media. Countless television programmes have featured the house, revealing terrifying footage of paranormal activity including women’s faces, shadowy silhouettes, uncanny lights, voices and footsteps. Witnesses have cited its oppressive ambience and inexplicable temperature changes.

In 2002, the Mirador group vowed to convert the bewitched building into a luxury hotel, but plans never took off. To this day, it remains on sale without potential buyers.

Monasteries and schools among the top haunted sites in the country

Now, further north to the Monasterio del Diablo (or Devil’s Monastery) in Carmona, Sevilla: home to one of the most disturbing tales in Spain. According to folklore a Spanish friar, upon getting out of bed, found himself surrounded by his fellow brothers hanging like meat from a butcher’s hook. Taking the onus for the gruesome murders, the devil called on the friar to inform others about of the incident. Today, witnesses claim hearing voices murmuring: “Death” or “Pray here.”

However, it is not just mansions and monasteries that can be haunted. The Colegio de Escolapios de Alella in Barcelona is a clear example of how ghosts and ghoulies can slip into the most unexpected of places. Originally a boarding school opened in 1916, it became the spine-chilling scene of satanic practices. Nowadays, it is said that the spirits of priests and students haunt its corridors and staircases, opening and closing doors. Unbelievably, since the City Council took it over, there have been potential real estate buyers. Let’s hope they know what they are letting themselves in for!

Spine-chilling doll factory could audition as site for a horror movie

Welcome to the Fábrica de Muñecas, Castellón. Housed within the crumbling walls of the factory located in the municipality of Segorbe, expect to see doll remains including legs, arms, heads, torsos and wigs that were sadly never put together and the faces of dolls moulded disturbingly into porcelain casts. Urban myths recall that beforehand, it was a convent where countless monks and nuns were killed tied to a well. For centuries dolls have been at the forefront of terror, the uncanny and even phobias – according to Sigmund Freud due to their simultaneously animate and inanimate aura. Here, visitors are guaranteed to delve into the scene of a real horror movie as they envisage the lifeless playthings coming to life.

