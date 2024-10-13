By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Updated: 13 Oct 2024 • 13:59 • 2 minutes read
The Importance of Humour in Love and Life: Omar Janaan’s Classic Comic Showcase Takes Malaga by Storm.
Omar Janaan’s Comic Showcase in Malaga.
-Credit: Diputación de Málaga, Facebook
The Importance of Humour in Love and Life: Omar Janaan’s Comic Exhibition and Public Workshops Showcase in Malaga.
The CAC Velez-Malaga is now home to the brilliant comic art exhibition titled, Love, Humour, and Heartbreak “Amor, humor y desamor“, by none other than the hilarious and multi-talented Omar Janaan.
Opening its doors until January 12 2025, this extraordinary exhibition features nearly a hundred graphic vignettes created through a direct mural display. Janaan’s work captures the essence of love in all its dimensions- from the fiery passion that makes our hearts race to the heart-wrenching moments when love runs dry.
“We want to carry on focusing on quality, on the most contemporary art, and to bring the same spirit that La Termica embodies to the province,” declared Sagrario Molina, the Deputy Minister for Cultural Heritage and Tech Development, at the exhibition’s launch.
This isn’t just any art show. Under the vibrant surface lies a deeper exploration of personal relationships, all presented through the lens of dark humour. Janaan’s work pokes fun at the rollercoaster of love, reminding us that having a sense of humour and trying to see the funny side of a situation can be a life-saver even in life’s darker moments.
“I want people to laugh at everything,” says Janaan, whose motto, “Ríete de todo,“ encapsulates his artistic philosophy. With a simple yet colourful, visually engaging and playful style, he draws inspiration from fellow artists like Dan Perjovschi, David Shrigley, and Monstruo Espagueti.
The exhibition was presented with great fanfare by Alicia Ramirez, the Councillor for Culture in Velez-Malaga (Axarquia), who emphasised the importance of collaborating with institutions like La Termica. “This exhibition connects directly with the CAC’s philosophy: young talent recognised both locally and internationally, using contemporary language and techniques that innovate the art scene,” she noted.
As the buzz continues to build, Molina reaffirmed their commitment to bringing quality contemporary proposals to wider audiences, stating, “We’re not settling for just anything. The exhibition of Omar’s work ticks every box.”
You can catch the exhibition from Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 8 pm, and Sundays and bank holidays from 10 am to 2 pm. Don’t miss this chance to revel in the artistry of Omar Janaan- where love, heartbreak and, – most importantly – a sense of humour, collide.
But wait, there’s more. Omar Janaan isn’t just showcasing his work; he’s also running a Comic Workshop in Malaga. From October 10 to December 19, every Tuesday from 4 pm to 7 pm, you can learn to create your own comics and vignettes like Omar.
Omar Janaan started drawing as a child and turned professional in 2009, since then, he’s been teaching others to express themselves through art. “You don’t need to be a great artist or storyteller to create comics,” he insists. This workshop is designed for anyone aged 18 and over.
So, get ready. Gather your imagination and enthusiasm- Janaan’s workshop promises to be a fun and creative escape.
Omar Janaan’s exhibition and workshops have been hailed as two of the most enjoyable and original independent comic art initiatives on the Costa del Sol. Get Involved!
Go to La Termica’s website, To sign up for one of Omar Janaan’s workshops.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.