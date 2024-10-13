By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 13 Oct 2024 • 13:59 • 2 minutes read

The Importance of Humour in Love and Life: Omar Janaan’s Classic Comic Showcase Takes Malaga by Storm. Omar Janaan’s Comic Showcase in Malaga. -Credit: Diputación de Málaga, Facebook

The Importance of Humour in Love and Life: Omar Janaan’s Comic Exhibition and Public Workshops Showcase in Malaga.

Love, Humour, and Heartbreak.

The CAC Velez-Malaga is now home to the brilliant comic art exhibition titled, Love, Humour, and Heartbreak “Amor, humor y desamor“, by none other than the hilarious and multi-talented Omar Janaan.

An Exhibition That Hits the Heart

Opening its doors until January 12 2025, this extraordinary exhibition features nearly a hundred graphic vignettes created through a direct mural display. Janaan’s work captures the essence of love in all its dimensions- from the fiery passion that makes our hearts race to the heart-wrenching moments when love runs dry.

“We want to carry on focusing on quality, on the most contemporary art, and to bring the same spirit that La Termica embodies to the province,” declared Sagrario Molina, the Deputy Minister for Cultural Heritage and Tech Development, at the exhibition’s launch.

Art with a Punchline

This isn’t just any art show. Under the vibrant surface lies a deeper exploration of personal relationships, all presented through the lens of dark humour. Janaan’s work pokes fun at the rollercoaster of love, reminding us that having a sense of humour and trying to see the funny side of a situation can be a life-saver even in life’s darker moments.

“I want people to laugh at everything,” says Janaan, whose motto, “Ríete de todo,“ encapsulates his artistic philosophy. With a simple yet colourful, visually engaging and playful style, he draws inspiration from fellow artists like Dan Perjovschi, David Shrigley, and Monstruo Espagueti.

A Dynamic Collaboration

The exhibition was presented with great fanfare by Alicia Ramirez, the Councillor for Culture in Velez-Malaga (Axarquia), who emphasised the importance of collaborating with institutions like La Termica. “This exhibition connects directly with the CAC’s philosophy: young talent recognised both locally and internationally, using contemporary language and techniques that innovate the art scene,” she noted.

As the buzz continues to build, Molina reaffirmed their commitment to bringing quality contemporary proposals to wider audiences, stating, “We’re not settling for just anything. The exhibition of Omar’s work ticks every box.”

Visit and Experience the Magic

You can catch the exhibition from Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 8 pm, and Sundays and bank holidays from 10 am to 2 pm. Don’t miss this chance to revel in the artistry of Omar Janaan- where love, heartbreak and, – most importantly – a sense of humour, collide.

Join the Comic Craze.

But wait, there’s more. Omar Janaan isn’t just showcasing his work; he’s also running a Comic Workshop in Malaga. From October 10 to December 19, every Tuesday from 4 pm to 7 pm, you can learn to create your own comics and vignettes like Omar.

Omar Janaan started drawing as a child and turned professional in 2009, since then, he’s been teaching others to express themselves through art. “You don’t need to be a great artist or storyteller to create comics,” he insists. This workshop is designed for anyone aged 18 and over.

So, get ready. Gather your imagination and enthusiasm- Janaan’s workshop promises to be a fun and creative escape.

Omar Janaan’s exhibition and workshops have been hailed as two of the most enjoyable and original independent comic art initiatives on the Costa del Sol. Get Involved!

Go to La Termica’s website, To sign up for one of Omar Janaan’s workshops.