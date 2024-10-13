By Adam Woodward •
Updated: 13 Oct 2024 • 17:18 • 1 minute read
Musical Directot, Shahrokh Fathizadeh.
Credit: Lords of the Sound.
Hans Zimmer and his orchestral creations are being celebrated at Marbella’s Palacio de Congresos on Wednesday, October 23.
The world-famous symphony orchestra ‘Lords of the Sound’ presents the musical program ‘The Music of Hans Zimmer’, bringing together the most famous compositions of one of the greatest musical geniuses of our time, Hans Zimmer.
‘The Music of Hans Zimmer’ is an emotional journey into the world of unique sounds, which brings to the stage the extraordinary atmosphere of cinematographic masterpieces through the interpretation of a symphony orchestra. Hans Zimmer is one of the most influential and outstanding creators of film soundtracks of all time.
Zimmer has established himself as a master of epic scores, creating unforgettable musical accompaniments for countless worldwide box office hits. The program will include familiar compositions from iconic films such as ‘Dune’, ‘Spider-Man 2’, ‘The Dark Knight’, ‘Interstellar’, ‘Gravity’, ‘Sherlock Holmes’, ‘Pearl Harbour’, ‘Gladiator’, and many more.
Hans Zimmer’s music occupies a special place in the hearts of the contemporary film industry, transporting moviegoers to the heart of cinematographic events and evoking vivid emotions from the first note.
Marbella’s Palacio de Congresos will be the host of ‘La Música de Hans Zimmer’ on Wednesday, October 23 at 8pm. Tickets prices range from €39 to €69 and are available from entradas.com.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.