By Adam Woodward • Updated: 13 Oct 2024 • 17:18 • 1 minute read

Musical Directot, Shahrokh Fathizadeh. Credit: Lords of the Sound.

Hans Zimmer and his orchestral creations are being celebrated at Marbella’s Palacio de Congresos on Wednesday, October 23.

The world-famous symphony orchestra ‘Lords of the Sound’ presents the musical program ‘The Music of Hans Zimmer’, bringing together the most famous compositions of one of the greatest musical geniuses of our time, Hans Zimmer.

‘The Music of Hans Zimmer’ is an emotional journey into the world of unique sounds, which brings to the stage the extraordinary atmosphere of cinematographic masterpieces through the interpretation of a symphony orchestra. Hans Zimmer is one of the most influential and outstanding creators of film soundtracks of all time.

Master of epic scores, Hans Zimmer

Zimmer has established himself as a master of epic scores, creating unforgettable musical accompaniments for countless worldwide box office hits. The program will include familiar compositions from iconic films such as ‘Dune’, ‘Spider-Man 2’, ‘The Dark Knight’, ‘Interstellar’, ‘Gravity’, ‘Sherlock Holmes’, ‘Pearl Harbour’, ‘Gladiator’, and many more.

Hans Zimmer’s music occupies a special place in the hearts of the contemporary film industry, transporting moviegoers to the heart of cinematographic events and evoking vivid emotions from the first note.

Marbella’s Palacio de Congresos will be the host of ‘La Música de Hans Zimmer’ on Wednesday, October 23 at 8pm. Tickets prices range from €39 to €69 and are available from entradas.com.