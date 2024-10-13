By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 13 Oct 2024 • 18:52 • 2 minutes read

Hiking Heaven: Scenic view over Cómpeta village in Axarquia, Andalusia, Spain. Credit: Shutterstock, Traveller70.

Hiking Heaven: The Competa-Canillas de Aceituno Trail in the Running for Best Walk in Spain.

It’s time to lace up those walking boots! The stunning Competa–Canillas de Aceituno Trail has been nominated as one of the Top Four Hiking Trails in the whole of Spain for the prestigious 2024 Best Trail Award. This competition, run by the Spanish Federation of Mountain Sports and Climbing (FEDME), recognises the finest hiking routes across the country, and this hidden Andalusian gem that most tourists don’t know about is ready to shine.

Hikers cross stunning rivers on majestic Roman and Arab bridges, climb up watchtowers offering breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding mountains, and wander through charming villages that pepper the landscape.

There are terraced gardens in Canillas de Albaida and gorgeous oak forests before reaching Salares and the pine woods near Sedella. With rivers, woods, historic bridges, and majestic mountain scenery, there’s beauty at every turn.

Cast Your Votes

But this isn’t just about breathtaking views; it’s about YOU! Voting is open until November 30, and you can support the Competa–Canillas de Aceituno Trail through the “Paso a Paso FEDME” app, available on both iOS and Android. So why not give this remarkable trail the recognition it deserves?

The Competition

The Competa–Canillas de Aceituno Trail faces stiff competition from three other stunning routes:

Sendero de la Hoz de Alarcon in the majestic Cuenca

Senda de los Riconchos in the stunning Aldea de Ebro, in Cantabria

Ruta de los Menhires in Mataporquera, also Cantabria

Each trail has something unique beyond the stunning landscapes, making the choice a tough one for hikers.

Local Leaders Rally Support

Vicente Campos, the mayor of Canillas de Aceituno and president of the Natural Park Consortium of Sierra Tejeda and Almijara, expressed his pride: “We are incredibly proud that our trail, which we share with our neighbours in Competa, has been chosen to compete for the title of Best Trail in Spain. We invite everyone in the region and all nature sports enthusiasts across Spain to vote!”

So, whether you’re a seasoned hiker or a casual wanderer, make sure to check out the Competa–Canillas de Aceituno Trail and cast your vote. Let’s put this beautiful route on the map as the Best Hiking Trail in Spain.

Get ready to hike, vote, and celebrate the stunning landscapes of Malaga.

We are lucky to be here.

Until next time.

