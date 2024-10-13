Totalan Classic Vehicle Gathering 2024

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 13 Oct 2024 • 12:47 • 1 minute read

Totalan (Axarquia) Classic Vehicle Gathering 2024. Credit: Pexels, Craig Adderley

Calling ALL Classic Car and Bike Lovers in Axarquia, Mark October 19 in Your Calendar.

Get ready to rev your engines, classic vehicle enthusiasts. The Second Classic Vehicle Gathering in Totalan (Axarquia)) is just around the corner, on October 19, 2024.

This will be a special event open to all classic car and bike lovers in the area. Gleaming chrome and vibrant paintwork will catch the sunlight – weather permitting – while the thunder of classic engines fills the air with nostalgia.

It’s an opportunity to come together and connect over a shared passion for classic and retro vehicles. A celebration of history and craftsmanship that you won’t want to miss!

Attention classic vehicle enthusiasts.

Don’t miss the Second Classic Vehicle Gathering in Totalan. Come and enjoy a unique display of vehicles with over 30 years of history. Swap stories, and forge new friendships while admiring classic craftsmanship at its finest.

The Big Date is October in Totalan in Axarquia.

Sign up now!

Contact numbers:

626 397 116

697 165 677