Triathlon World Championship, Torremolinos

By Adam Woodward • Published: 13 Oct 2024 • 11:17 • 1 minute read

Torremolinos triathlon. Credit: Federación Española de Triatlón

King Felipe has accepted to be named president of the Triathlon World Championship to be hosted by Torremolinos.

The event will take place in the Costa del Sol town from Thursday, October 17 to Sunday 20 and in which the world titles at stake are the Elite category, Sub 23, Junior, Paratriathlon, Sprint, Aquabike, and Mixed Relays.

5,500 athletes have signed up for the triathlon event, making this year’s championship one of the biggest ever. Added to the athletes themselves, their trainers, physios, technicians, and companions, Torremolinos are expecting 20,000 people from 140 countries to descend on the town before even the spectators arrive.

Spanish triathlon federation name King Felipe VI honorary president

‘It is the highest honour that the King is to be our honorary president of the Torremolinos-Andalusia 2024 World Championship Finals. Not only does this bring prestige to the event, but it also reflects the recognition of the values of sport and the international relevance of triathlon in Spain,’ said José Hidalgo, president of the Spanish Triathlon Federation.

As well, the triathlon organisers have been recognised by the International Triathlon Federation for their dedication to environmental sustainability for their protection of the Torremolinos coastline by avoiding the use of plastic water bottles and their contribution to marine biodiversity and sustainable consumption.

No details have been released about whether the King will be in attendance at the triathlon in Torremolinos.