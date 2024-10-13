By John Smith • Published: 13 Oct 2024 • 15:12 • 2 minutes read

The airport allows Gibraltar daily links with the UK Credit: Gibraltar Government

In Britain, the reason for trains being cancelled would be ‘leaves on the rails’ but in Gibraltar the airport gets closed due to inclement weather or problems with air traffic control.

Gibraltar Airport closed for two days due to air traffic control problems

On the weekend of October 12 and 13, travellers hoping to use the airport faced a ‘double whammy’ as due to inclement weather, air traffic control equipment went down!

Although the airport is civilian run, the runway itself comes under the auspices of the Ministry of Defence and it is that body which supplies the air traffic controllers through NATS Holdings, formally National Air Traffic Services.

Over recent years, there have been problems with the controllers themselves who argue that they are underpaid and have worked to rule or refused to cover if a colleague is sick which has seen flights diverted to Malaga or cancelled.

It was machinery that caused on problem and human beings other problems

This time however, it’s the machinery not the humans causing the problem and this has coincided with a week in which a Guardia Civil officers decided not to allow non-EU passport holders to cross the border to travel to Malaga to join a diverted flight, causing BA to simply cancel the flight.

After that, it was the turn of a National Police officer who decided that all holders of Gibraltar Red ID cards would have their passport stamped contrary to existing agreements which saw Gibraltar responding by only allowing Spanish workers onto the Rock if they had passports (most frequently workers just use Spanish ID cards), so that problem was resolved quite quickly.

Add to this the fact that the Spanish Foreign Minister has been ‘playing hard ball’ insisting that a Treaty as proposed by Spain should be signed immediately in order to stop a hard border, although the urgency here has taken a step down as the European Union has announced that the Entry Exit regulations due to be imposed on November 10 will not go ahead in the foreseeable future.

Mayor of La Linea calls for day of protest against Spanish Government

In the meantime, Mayor of La Linea Juan Franco is calling for a day of protests against the Spanish Government’s position on October 25 as despite protestations by the Spanish Government that no Spanish worker will be adversely affected by a hard border, Fabian Picardo, Gibraltar Chief Minister disputes this and has stated that at least 10,000 workers will find it more difficult to access the Rock.

Perhaps many people overlook the fact that Spain is actually negotiating on behalf of the 27 members of the European Community, so perhaps could become a little less partisan in its stance.

This weekend, some flights were diverted to Malaga or Sevilla over the weekend (and it appears that non-EU passport holders were allowed to cross the border to catch flights) whilst others were simply cancelled.