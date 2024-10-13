By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 13 Oct 2024 • 10:44 • 4 minutes read

Competitors at the American Wife Carrying Championship. Experience the wild fun of the North American Wife Carrying Championship in Maine! Couples brave muddy waters and slippery logs for the chance to win the wife's weight in beer and five times her weight in cash. Discover the quirky history, entertaining prizes, and the inclusive spirit of this outrageous event where love and laughter take centre stage. - Credit: Wife Carrying in North America: https://wife-carrying.org/

In US News, a small group of brave men put their wives on the line for beer, mud, and cash in Maine. Couples battled it out for beer, cash, mud, and fun.

Brave Men Put Their Wives on the Line

It’s that time of year again when love takes a leap into muddy waters, over slippery logs, and up steep hills. The North American Wife Carrying Championship made a mighty muddy splash this weekend at Sunday River Ski Resort in Maine (USA), drawing over 30 daring couples ready to conquer a 278-yard obstacle course for the ultimate prize: the wife’s weight in beer and five times her weight in cash.

While most couples might think the threshold is the only place for a lift, these teams took it up a notch. The race had competitors trudging through mud and splashing through a water pit, all while carrying their partners like sacks of spuds. It’s a blend of skill, strategy, and sheer fun. This is no ordinary American race.

How Wife Carrying Works: A Hurdle of Love

The course, designed to international specifications, features a mix of dry hurdles and the infamous “widow maker” water hazard zone. Contestants don’t need to be legally married, nor do they have to be of opposite sexes, anything goes as long as both partners are over 21. And let’s not forget the fan-favourite carry technique- the “Estonian carry,” where the female participant hangs upside down, giving the male competitor free hands to navigate the obstacles.

In an entertaining twist, the event celebrated its history rooted in 19th-century Finnish legend, where a certain Ronkainen the Robber and his gang of not-so-merry men were known for raiding food and women from nearby villages, running away with the women over their shoulders. So, what started off as a possible 19th Century film script for a terrifying Hollywood horror movie like The Hills Have Eyes, is now a fun day out for couples. It doesn’t get more positive than that. Fast forward to today, and couples were cheered on in this whimsical yet competitive spectacle.

What’s at Stake?

The prizes for this muddy affair are as tantalising as they are unique:

1st Place : The wife’s weight is in Goose Island Oktoberfest beer, and five times her weight is in cash. Score.

2nd Place : No beer for second place, sorry. Runners-up get the wife’s weight in pop and a $50 Sunday River Gift Card .

3rd Place : A $50 Sunday River Gift Card .

Best Dressed : A $50 Sunday River Gift Card .

Most Average : A prize for the time closest to the average of all competitors, because sometimes being average is anything but.

Best Wipeout : A special nod for the most spectacular fall, because there’s nothing more innately funny than watching people getting dropped into mud like a bag of soggy Maris Pipers.

A Day of Fun, Fear, and Falls

Among the colourful characters, one competitor dressed as Mr. Incredible while his partner was decked out entirely in pink. As the teams dashed along the uneven terrain, cheers erupted from the crowd, mingling with laughter as some couples stumbled, only to regroup and push forward through the sludgy muck.

Wade Porterfield from Cuba, New York, summed it up perfectly: “We come each year for the fun. There is really a low chance of us winning, but everybody cheers everybody on, and it’s a blast!”

The champions leave with more than just bragging rights; they take home their partner’s weight in frothy goodness and cash that could buy quite a few rounds. After weighing the winning “wife” against cases of beer on a see-saw-like scale, it’s clear: this event isn’t just about the competition; it’s about community, sense of humour, not taking oneself too seriously, and the ultimate test of love.

A Global Affair: The Origins of Wife Carrying

Step aside, Paris Olympics – it’s time for the wife-carrying championships. This quirky sport isn’t just a local phenomenon; it’s celebrated worldwide.

Its roots can be traced back over 1,000 years, with a particularly strong presence in Finland and Estonia. While its precise origins remain shrouded in legend and mystery, some theories suggest it began in 895 AD, when conquering warriors gloriously carried their wives strapped to their backs as they stormed through the Carpathian Basin.

Others point to Herkko Rosvo-Ronkainen, a 19th-century thief known for abducting women from villages, who may have inspired this cheeky contest by training his gang to carry women and heavy sacks for agility.

Whatever the case, the first modern wife-carrying event was held in Finland in 1991, and since then, it has grown into a serious competition, complete with a section in the Guinness Book of World Records.

It’s even practised in Hungary, in the Hungarian village of Tapiobicske, where back in August 2024, the fifth annual wife-carrying race saw 29 couples navigating an obstacle course filled with muddy puddles, and yes, the prize was still the wife’s weight in beer.

So, next year, if you think you’ve got what it takes, why not sign up? Just remember: it’s all in good fun, and a little bit of mud never hurt anyone.