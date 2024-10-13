World Rock Music 2024 La Nucia

By Donna Williams • Published: 13 Oct 2024 • 16:43 • 1 minute read

World Rock Music 2023 La Nucia Credit: FB: Moon World Records

The long-awaited rock concert of the year is coming back to La Nucia and promises to be just as epic as in previous years.

Rock lovers should get ready for a phenomenal journey through the rich history of rock with some of the best tribute bands demonstrating exactly why they have earned that accolade.

The live performances will take place on a covered stage, so there is no need to worry about the weather spoiling the experience. Expect to hear from acts that do justice to the likes of Creedence Clearwater Revival, AC/DC, Coldplay, The Police, Dire Straits, and The Rolling Stones. They will be bringing some of the most timeless classics to life as they create a pulsating atmosphere, energising the venue with the unique power of rock music.

World Rock Music 2024 will take place at the Ciudad Deportiva Camilo Cano

The concert will take place at The Ciudad Deportiva Camilo Cano on Saturday October 19 from 12.00pm, and the tickets are priced at €23 per person. While there, you will be able to sample some delicious food at one of the many food trucks during a break in the performances. After all, ‘rocking out’ takes up a lot of energy, so refuelling is definitely going to be needed! There will also be several rock-related exhibitions, further adding to the enjoyment.

Tickets can be purchased from this website.

For further information, including the running order of the acts, visit Moon World Records Facebook page.

Find more local news, activities, and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.