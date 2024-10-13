Year of giving: Phase Two marks first anniversary

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 13 Oct 2024 • 23:16 • 1 minute read

One Year of Impact Image: Phase Two/Cheryl Dale

PHASE TWO, a fundraising group in Mazarrón, is celebrating its first anniversary with a special fashion show on November 27. After a successful year of raising funds for local charities, this energetic team, made up of a group of friends, is marking the milestone with an event full of style.

Celebrating a Year of Giving Back

Since starting in 2023, Phase Two has raised €1,600 each for 13 different charities, including Forget-Me-Not, LovingDogs, and Samaritans in Spain. The group has hosted pop-up boutiques featuring mini fashion shows, cake stalls, and a wide range of preloved clothing, accessories, and homeware—all of which were donated by the public.

Fashion, Fun, and Fundraising

With support from local volunteers and businesses, Phase Two’s events have quickly become a highlight in the area. The team uses their skills in fashion, event management, and hospitality to organise these popular fundraisers.

How to Get Involved and Support Phase Two

Now, they’re inviting everyone to join in the anniversary celebration and help them continue their mission. The Fashion Show will start at 1 pm and will be held at the Hotel Playa Grande. Tickets are just €3 and include entrance into a prize draw. Local charities are also encouraged to apply for fundraising support, as the group is always eager to take on new causes.

Pre-loved Donations Welcome at Local Drop-Off Points

Donations of pre-loved clothes, accessories, and homeware can be dropped off weekly at Café El Rincón de Miky or Ladies Circle at Hotel Playa Grande. To stay updated, shop online, or invite them to an event, join their Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/phase2fundraising.

One year in, Phase Two is showing just how much difference a group of passionate people can make!

For more Costa Calida news, articles and events click here