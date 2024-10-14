Barcelona Residents Protest America’s Cup Hosting

By Nina Cook • Updated: 14 Oct 2024 • 15:56 • 2 minutes read

Residents of Barcelona protest against the city's hosting of the America’s Cup, citing concerns over rising costs and gentrification. | Credit: Gemma Sánchez

As excitement builds for the 2024 America’s Cup in Barcelona, not all locals are cheering.

On October 13, 2024, around 2,000 local residents gathered at Port Olímpic to protest the event, expressing concerns about how hosting the prestigious sailing competition will impact their city, concluding with a symbolic burning of a cardboard replica of an America’s Cup. While the America’s Cup is a symbol of international sailing excellence, for these residents, it raises questions about public spending, gentrification, and disruption.

Concerns over public spending and local displacement

One of the primary concerns voiced by protesters is the financial burden that hosting the America’s Cup will place on the city. Activist Jordi Giró, a key figure in the protest, explained, “We’re protesting against the way these investments are being managed.”

Many locals believe that the funds allocated for the event could be better spent on public services and local needs, rather than supporting an international event that primarily benefits the wealthy.

Another major issue highlighted by the protesters is the potential for gentrification. With an event of this scale, Barcelona’s already strained housing market could face even more pressure, pushing property prices higher and displacing local residents. Protesters fear that the event will lead to the further commercialisation of the city’s waterfront, transforming it into a playground for the rich, at the expense of the people who live there.

The America’s Cup: a historic event, but at what cost?

Despite the concerns, the America’s Cup is set to go ahead, with teams from across the globe preparing to compete in Barcelona for the first time in the event’s history.

This is not the first time a major sporting event has sparked protests in Barcelona. Similar concerns were raised during the lead-up to the 1992 Olympics, which turned out to be a transformative event for the city, revitalising the waterfront, reshaping urban infrastructure, and firmly establishing Barcelona on the global stage as a thriving cultural and sporting hub. Even so, the short and long-term impacts of hosting such events remain debated.

Balancing benefits with local impact

While the America’s Cup is likely to bring economic benefits to Barcelona, the local protest serves as a reminder that large-scale events can have significant consequences for the communities that host them.

As a Kiwi from Auckland—the “City of Sails”, which has hosted the America’s Cup several times—this Euro Weekly writer has seen firsthand how the excitement of the event can be tempered by the realities faced by residents. The question remains: is the prestige of hosting the America’s Cup worth the potential social and financial costs?

