 British man falls to his death for a social media photo « Euro Weekly News
Trending:

British man falls to his death for a social media photo

By Adam Woodward • Published: 14 Oct 2024 • 0:34 • 1 minute read

British man falls to his death for a social media photo. Euro Weekly News.

Image taken while weight tests were carried out. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Talavera.

A 26-year-old British man fell to his death on Sunday, October 13, near the Spanish town of Talavera de la Reina, while attempting to get a social media photo.

He and a 24-year-old friend had travelled to the Castilla-La Mancha municipality specifically to climb the tallest suspension bridge structure in Spain. At 192 metres, the bridge had already attracted several ‘like’-hungry TikTok users who had climbed the suspension cables to get more views on their social media posts.

Selfie taken by another attempting to climb the bridge.<br />Credit: X.com
Selfie taken by another attempting to climb the bridge.
Credit: X.com

‘As far as we have been able to find out, they had come to Talavera specifically to climb the bridge and create content for social networks, which has resulted in this disastrous and tragic outcome,’ said the Councillor for Citizen Security of Talavera, Macarena Muñoz.

The bridge, which crosses the Tagus River and was built in 2011, required the tallest crane in Spain for its construction. It is the bridge with the longest unsupported cantilever span in the country, at 318 metres in total.

Puente de Castilla de la Mancha
Puente de Castilla de la Mancha.
Credit: Wikipedia

The deceased young man had fallen onto the road below at, according to officers of the National Police, 7.14am. His body was moved to the mortuary by the order of a judge shortly after the police arrived. Emergency services had been alerted by the man’s younger companion, who is said to be in a state of shock. No details have been released about the identity of either. 

Tags: ,
Written by

Adam Woodward

Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading