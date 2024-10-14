British man falls to his death for a social media photo

By Adam Woodward • Published: 14 Oct 2024 • 0:34 • 1 minute read

Image taken while weight tests were carried out. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Talavera.

A 26-year-old British man fell to his death on Sunday, October 13, near the Spanish town of Talavera de la Reina, while attempting to get a social media photo.

He and a 24-year-old friend had travelled to the Castilla-La Mancha municipality specifically to climb the tallest suspension bridge structure in Spain. At 192 metres, the bridge had already attracted several ‘like’-hungry TikTok users who had climbed the suspension cables to get more views on their social media posts.

‘As far as we have been able to find out, they had come to Talavera specifically to climb the bridge and create content for social networks, which has resulted in this disastrous and tragic outcome,’ said the Councillor for Citizen Security of Talavera, Macarena Muñoz.

The bridge, which crosses the Tagus River and was built in 2011, required the tallest crane in Spain for its construction. It is the bridge with the longest unsupported cantilever span in the country, at 318 metres in total.

The deceased young man had fallen onto the road below at, according to officers of the National Police, 7.14am. His body was moved to the mortuary by the order of a judge shortly after the police arrived. Emergency services had been alerted by the man’s younger companion, who is said to be in a state of shock. No details have been released about the identity of either.