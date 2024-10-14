By Adam Woodward • Published: 14 Oct 2024 • 18:34 • 1 minute read

Walkers ready to take to the boardwalk. Credit: World Diabetes Foundation

La Cala Lions Diabetic Support Group is organising their 6th annual Walkathon for Diabetes Awareness and they need your help.

The walkathon, in conjunction with the International Diabetes Foundation (IDF), will be held on World Diabetic Day on November 3 at 10am in aid of the La Cala Lions Diabetic Support Group, and they need participants and sponsors. On the day, there will be market stalls, music, and entertainment, as well as 100s of walkers doing something healthy in aid of a good cause.

The La Cala de Mijas Diabetic Support Group Sixth Annual Walkathon and Grand Winter Market takes place in the Torreón Square, La Cala de Mijas, on Sunday, November 3. All are invited to take part, either as participating sponsored walkers or just as a family day out at the Grand Winter Market.

There will be live entertainment and lots happening throughout the day. If you are unable to make it, why not sponsor someone else to walk for you? Registration for walkers is from 10 am. Walk sponsorship forms are available at the La Cala Lions Charity Shop, Calle Torremolinos 12, La Cala and the Solidarity Market at La Cala Town Hall. Stalls are still available, please call Anne on 607 879 450 for further details.

On the day of the walkathon, each walker will receive a commemorative t-shirt, and the activities will start at 10.30 with a Zumba warmup and later a cool down session as the walkers arrive back to base. Walkers will receive a free healthy drink from Herbalife at the start of the walkathon, and water will be available at the halfway point near Oceano Beach Club.