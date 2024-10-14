By Donna Williams • Published: 14 Oct 2024 • 9:22 • 1 minute read

The men of the Choir Credit: Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir

The Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir was a big hit at the highly successful Music Overload Concert on October 12.

Don’t worry if you missed it, though, as you still have an opportunity to enjoy their melodious tones and support a deserving local charity.

That’s right, those tuneful men are getting ready to perform again, and this time, it will be at two upcoming Christmas Fayres. They are being held on November 3 and 24 between 11.00am and 5.00pm in the Salones Carrasco Javea. In addition to the fabulous live choir, guests will be able to meander around more than 75 stalls selling a wide variety of wares, including food products and items that will make excellent Christmas gifts.

Montgo Chorale and Caprice will perform alongside the male choir

As if having the Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir perform wasn’t enough of a treat, they will be singing side-by-side with Montgo Chorale and Caprice. You can expect to hear well-known songs including the classic sing-along tune from The Beatles, Hey Jude. They will also be performing one of their favourites, You Raise Me Up.

There will be a €1 entry charge, with all proceeds donated to The Friends of the Children of Emaus.

Visit the Costa Blanca Male Voice Choir’s website for further information or to enquire about joining.

