Climber rescued from rock face

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 14 Oct 2024 • 19:11 • 1 minute read

The climber being assisted by a mountain rescue officer. Photo Credit, Bombers de Mallorca

When a climber found herself hanging precariously on the edge of a rock face, mountain rescue officers were fast to respond.

The Mallorca Mountain Rescue Group (GRM) sprang to the rescue once again on Sunday, October 13 when a climber found herself in severe difficulties on the sheer wall of Sa Gubia, in Bunyola. The Mallorca Fire Service received an alert at around 13:30 to say that two climbers required assistance, and deployed officers from the GRM, who arrived at the scene to find one of the climbers dangling on a rope attached to the rocks.

Despite being correctly equipped with the climbing rope, as well as a harness and safety helmet, the female climber found herself suspended 100 metres from the top of the precipice, unable to gain purchase on the rock face in order to either ascend or descend the drop. The specially trained GRM officers were able to assist the two climbers in the descent down to solid ground using safety lines of their own.

The Mountain Rescue Group has been called out on a record number of occasions this year and autumn can be one of their busiest times as weather conditions are often perfect for hikers and mountaineers.