Costa Blanca South: Social Scene

By Anna Ellis • Published: 14 Oct 2024 • 8:38 • 4 minutes read

Image: Utopia Alicante.

Masked Magic

The highly anticipated Masquerades are back, offering a great evening at the Masked Ball on Saturday, October 19, starting at 8:30.PM.

Enjoy live music by Sailor Smile, an acoustic guitar and voice duo known for their soulful blend of Soul, Reggae, Jazz, and Blues who bring over 20 years of international experience to the stage.

The event kicks off with a welcome cocktail to set the tone, followed by a gourmet dinner.

The price for the evening is €45 per person.

The event will take place at Utopia Alicante, Calle Trafalgar, 33, Alicante.

For more information, head to the website utopiaalicante.com or call (+34) 624 12 64 98.

Carla Stone

Tradewinds Bar La Fuente is excited to announce that Carla Stone will be performing on Sunday, October 20.

Carla covers a wide range of popular hits, from the 1970s to today. Get ready to enjoy songs by artists like Guns N’ Roses, Adele, Tina Turner, Donna Summer, and many more.

Tradewinds Bar is open Monday through Friday from 4:00.PM to 2:00.AM, Saturdays from noon until late, and Sundays from 1:00.PM until late.

For more details, visit the website at tradewindsbarspain.com or call (+34) 965 321 728.

Tradewinds Bar La Fuente is located at C.C. Comercial La Fuente, 03189 Dehesa de Campoamor, Alicante.

Quiz for Paws

Bar 13 is hosting a Halloween quiz in support of the K9 Animal Rescue charity. Join the event on Thursday, October 31. Arrive at 5:30 PM for food, with the quiz kicking off at 6:30 PM.

The entry fee is €5, which includes four quiz rounds on various topics. There will also be a game of Family Fortunes and a raffle.

To reserve your spot, head to Bar 13 at Calle Alfredo Kraus, 2, La Marina Urbanisation.

K9 Animal Rescue has been active in the Valencia region for many years. They also operate a charity shop at Calle Alfredo Kraus, 6, Urb. La Marina, San Fulgencio, and their rescue kennels are located in the Pinoso area of Alicante (postcode 03177).

For more details about the charity, email k9clubinfo@gmail.com or call (+34) 711 07 53 05.

Joe Travers

DE Barra’s Irish Bar is thrilled to host the talented singer Joe Travers on Saturday, October 19. Joe will be performing all the classic hits for a great night of music.

De Barra’s is a welcoming Irish pub located in El Galan, featuring a separate games room and a beer garden.

For more information, visit the bar at Calle Pico Lobo, 8, 03189 Orihuela, Alicante, or call (+34) 711 06 66 51.

Savage Cabbage

Bushwacka Cabo Roig is excited to present Savage Cabbage, a two-piece rock/pop band, for an unforgettable Thursday night on the Costa. This Irish-Spanish duo will perform on Thursday, October 17, at 9:30 PM.

A full à la carte menu is available on midweek nights until 10:30 PM, so be sure to book a table in advance to secure your spot for this top-notch entertainment.

Bushwacka Cabo Roig is located at CC Aguamarina 10-12, Calle Cielo, Orihuela Costa. For more information, email bushwacka@hotmail.co.uk.

Royal Rhapsody

Lakeview is excited to announce that KEENG, the best Queen tribute band in Spain, will be performing Queen’s greatest hits on Saturday, August 19.

Queen continues to captivate audiences worldwide, selling millions of albums for over 35 years.

KEENG will showcase all of Queen’s iconic songs, from their debut in 1973 to their final album.

Expect to hear hits like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Love of My Life,” “We Are the Champions,” “We Will Rock You,” and many more that will have everyone on their feet.

Two ticket options are available for this event: the show-only option for €10 and the meal and show option for €16.50.

Dinner will be served at 7:00.PM, followed by the show at 9:00.PM.

The meal includes your choice of pork chop with roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and gravy, oven-roasted half chicken with roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and gravy, or vegetable quiche with salad and coleslaw.

For more information or to book tickets, visit Lakeview at Calle Toledo 16, Ciudad Quesada, 03170.

You can also check out their Facebook page at LakeView Bar & Restaurant or call (+34) 711 043 763.

Astrosonic Vibes

Attention, rock enthusiasts! Legends Playa Flamenca is excited to host the renowned Costa Blanca rock band Astrosonic on Friday, October 18, at 9:30 PM.

For more information, visit Legends at Centro Commercial Flamenca Beach, C. Niágara, 03189, or call (+34) 611 33 82 56.

Legends offers outdoor seating and serves delicious cocktails and great food.

Think Pink

On October 19 at midday, Zenia Boulevard will host the “Fight Breast Cancer” event, led by the Pink Ladies.

This gathering aims to share experiences and provide vital resources for breast cancer prevention and support for those currently battling the disease.

Expect a diverse lineup of activities, including charity concerts with over ten performing artists and music from DJ Radio Sunshine.

There will also be live dance performances, gifts, and raffles for guests.

A special highlight includes a mural painting, where children can contribute by painting the pink ribbon symbol.

Additionally, a solidarity sale will give you the chance to pick up some bargains.

To further support this cause, Zenia Boulevard will donate €500 to the Pink Ladies to aid their remarkable work in assisting those affected by this disease.

Maria Wilson and the Pink Ladies/Panthers began raising money for the AACC after Maria discovered she had breast cancer and since then a secondary cancer but not deterred she and her ladies have continued to raise much-needed funds.

Each member of the Pink Ladies/Panthers generously dedicates their time and talents, often at their own expense, to support the vital cause of fighting cancer.

If you are interested in supporting this cause by becoming a Pink Lady/Panther or if you are a business willing to assist in raising awareness, the team at Maria and the Pink Ladies/Panthers would love to hear from you.

For further information about the charity, email info@pink-ladies.org or call (+34) 865942795 or (+34) 633487595.