By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 14 Oct 2024 • 7:30
• 1 minute read
Crafting Community Connections
Image: sanpedrodelpinatar.es
PENSIONERS from San Pedro del Pinatar and Lo Pagán, in collaboration with the local council and AIDEMAR, have worked together on the ‘Color y Sombra’ (colour and shade) project. This initiative involved creating a beautiful shaded area at AIDEMAR’s day centre using crochet techniques.
Starting in April, members of both pensioner groups crocheted dozens of colourful rings, which now form a vibrant canopy at the centre. The project also aims to promote inclusion and shared spaces with AIDEMAR’s users, who have disabilities.
The participants recently gathered at the day centre for a day of bonding and are planning a breakfast get-together soon. The project has been a huge success, and those involved are already thinking about expanding it to create similar handmade shaded areas in other spaces, including the pensioners’ own centres.
This initiative shows the power of community and creativity, bringing different generations and groups together in a meaningful way.
Engaging in community projects like “Color y Sombra” offers numerous benefits for pensioners, fostering both personal and social growth.
For more Costa Calida news, articles and events click here
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
