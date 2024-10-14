By John Smith • Updated: 14 Oct 2024 • 14:19 • 1 minute read

Launch of the Georgian limited edition bank note Credit: Tresurium Facebook

Although it may seem quite innocuous, the fact that the European Central Bank has allowed a private company to release a Georgian limited edition bank note with a face value of €8,000 is worth noting.

A company known as Tresurium which gives its address as a hotel in Tbilisi, capital of Georgia is behind this collectable bank note which comes in a limited edition of 5,000 with some of the lower numbers being sent to auction with the proceeds being given to an unnamed charity or charities.

The bank note was unveiled at a Currency Fair being held in the Dutch city of Maastricht, birthplace of the Euro when 11 members of the European Union agreed to adopt this new currency.

The fact is that since then, there have been seven denominations of Euro bank notes with small changes of design but there has never been an official commemorative Euro banknote.

It appears that only legal tender bank notes in Georgia are in Lari

There is no doubt that the new items issued by Georgia is attractive but according to the National Bank of Georgia, the only legal tender bank notes of that country are those denominated in the official currency, the Lari.

There are a number of questions that need to be considered by any potential purchaser of this, so called bank note, the first and most important being does it have any value or is it just a pretty piece of paper with an imaginary value printed on it?

If it has no redeemable value then is this simply produced with the intention of generating income as in theory, the total face value of the production run is €40 million and the sales price is not as yet known.

European Central Bank asked to explain thinking behind approval

There is also a question as to why the European Central Bank should have given backing to the release of this note and Euro Weekly News has approached the ECB and asked for its comments.