Caption: Plan for the new rail routes in the Baltic region
Credit: X:@RailBaltica
A £15 billion construction project which will connect four European countries by rail is underway to deliver passenger and freight services and to improve connections across the continent.
Warsaw, in Poland; Tallinn in Estonia; Latvia and Lithuania will all be connected via 870km of rail line known as the “project of the century.” The state of the art rail route is scheduled for inauguration in 2028 with passengers and freight services being offered in 2030. Hopes are that the initiative will boost tourism and encourage cross-border relations. It also celebrates the largest infrastructure project in the Baltic region in the last century.
The project, which is already underway, was originally planned in 2011 which predicted total costs to reach around €3.6billion (around £3 billion) but by 2017, these figures had doubled. Original highlights of the initiative mainly centred around enhanced connectivity between the countries, but as globalisation continues to make its mark across the planet, more current evaluations highlight its long-term economic benefits and impacts on regional integration. Recent price forecasts have also altered, citing figures of up to £12.8 billion.
Funding for this mammoth project has been granted largely by the European Union in order to improve Baltic rail communication and infrastructure. According to Lithuanian Transport Ministry, there is already “visible” progress and alongside such progress comes key features of the rail lines including fully electrified tracks with zero emissions, adhering not only to environmental standards but also respecting noise pollution for those living close to train lines. Predicted routes reveal that the high-speed rail line will also have connections via Riga (Latvia), Kaunas and Vilnius (Lithuania), as well as airport stops. Time will tell whether the ease of this new interconnected service will boost tourism and bring great benefits to the Baltic region.
