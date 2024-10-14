By Letara Draghia • Published: 14 Oct 2024 • 12:39 • 2 minutes read

The Iron Throne. Credit: Shutterstock, ssi77

Game of Thrones may no longer be airing on our screens, but the items from the hit series still hold significant value.

In a recent auction organised by The Heritage Auctions in Dallas, USA, props and costumes from the show were reportedly sold for over $21 million (€19.2 million), with collectors and investors worldwide eager to own a piece of television history.

One of the most notable sales was the Iron Throne, which fetched a staggering $1.49 million (€1.3 million), according to Euronews. This impressive figure highlights the lasting appeal of the series, years after it ended. The auction drew immense interest, with buyers willing to pay top dollar for iconic items that played key roles in the show.

In addition to the Iron Throne, other significant sales as reported by Irish Independent included Jon Snow’s trademark sword, Longclaw, handled onscreen by Kit Harington, sold for $400,000 (€350,000), while his night’s watch costume, which included a thick cape, sold for $337,500 (€300,000). Both artefacts sparked extended bidding battles.

A grey suede suit worn by Daenerys sold for $112,500 (€100,000), exactly $100,000 more than its beginning bid. Armoured suits were also popular, especially when they included desirable weapons. Jaime Lannister’s black-leather armour fetched $275,000 (€250,000).

These high prices reflect the strong demand for memorabilia from one of the most popular television shows of the past decade.

In a report by Irish Independent, Heritage Executive Vice President, Joe Maddalena, was quoted saying, “These are extraordinary treasures made by Emmy-winning costume designers and prop makers, who worked tirelessly to adapt George RR Martin’s wonderful novels.”

“People wanted a piece of that Game of Thrones magic.”

The auction highlighted the continued cultural significance of Game of Thrones, with many buyers planning to display the items in private collections or donate them to museums.

What will the buyers do with their Game of Thrones collectibles?

Some buyers have already announced intentions to donate certain props to public displays, meaning these artefacts could soon be on tour across Europe. The Iron Throne, in particular, might one day be available for public viewing, bringing a piece of television history to fans around the world.

The astronomical prices fetched at the auction are a testament to the strength of the Game of Thrones brand. The items sold are more than just props; they are symbols of a cultural phenomenon that captured the attention of millions worldwide.

For those of you who have never watched the series, or if you fancy watching it again, Game of Thrones is available for streaming on several TV channels and service providers, including Apple TV and Amazon Prime.