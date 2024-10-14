Interactive Treasure Hunt Nerja

By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Published: 14 Oct 2024 • 8:24
• 1 minute read
Credit: Getyourguide.com.
Say goodbye to boring maps and stuffy guides; this is a quest for the curious at heart. Brace yourself for an adventure in the stunning streets of Nerja.
Ready for an escapade that’s more than just sun and sangria? Say goodbye to boring maps and stuffy guides; this is a quest for the curious at heart. Brace yourself for a pulse-pounding adventure in the stunning streets of Nerja.
This Whodunnit Murder Mystery Treasure Hunt will have you unlocking the hidden gems of Nerja’s Old Town while you have a bit of fun. This isn’t your average sightseeing tour. Here, each clue you solve leads you closer to the Nerja’s best-kept secrets. Just download the app, head to the starting point, and let the adventure start.
Whether you’re a lone wolf or part of a merry band of explorers, you set the pace of your Nerja treasure hunt.
Put your noggin to the test as you tackle location-based puzzles.
You can find this social trip on www.getyourguide.com
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.