Interactive Treasure Hunt Nerja

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 14 Oct 2024 • 8:24 • 1 minute read

Credit: Getyourguide.com.

Ready for an escapade that’s more than just sun and sangria? Say goodbye to boring maps and stuffy guides; this is a quest for the curious at heart. Brace yourself for a pulse-pounding adventure in the stunning streets of Nerja.

Unravel Secrets with a Twist

This Whodunnit Murder Mystery Treasure Hunt will have you unlocking the hidden gems of Nerja’s Old Town while you have a bit of fun. This isn’t your average sightseeing tour. Here, each clue you solve leads you closer to the Nerja’s best-kept secrets. Just download the app, head to the starting point, and let the adventure start.

Whether you’re a lone wolf or part of a merry band of explorers, you set the pace of your Nerja treasure hunt.

Puzzles Galore

Put your noggin to the test as you tackle location-based puzzles.

What You Need to Know

Free Cancellation : Cancel up to 24 hours in advance for a full refund.

Book Now, Pay Later : Keep your travel plans flexible.

Duration : This adventure is designed to be completed in just one day, but you can explore at your own pace.

Experience Highlights

Follow clues and solve thrilling missions right on your phone.

Explore all the main attractions in Nerja ( Axarquia ) at your own pace.

You can find this social trip on www.getyourguide.com