Credit: Shutterstock, BearFotos

Get ready for an action-packed November at the Lux Mundi Centre, where a variety of engaging activities and excursions await.

Regular Activities:

Join Lux Mundi’s Spanish practice groups every Wednesday and Friday from 10 am to 1 pm (very limited availability). Whether you’re a beginner or looking to improve your skills, this is the perfect opportunity to practise your Spanish in a friendly environment.

Art and Craft Enthusiasts Unite.

Every Wednesday, the Art Group and Crochet and Craft Group gather at the Lux Mundi Centre from 10 am to 1 pm. Share tips and tricks, develop new techniques, and let your creativity run riot with fellow art lovers. Everyone is welcome.

Shop Till You Drop.

The shop is open every Wednesday and Friday, offering a great selection of household goods, autumn and winter clothing, shoes, handbags, and fashion accessories- all at great prices. Donations in good condition are always welcome during shop hours from 10 am to 1 pm.

Friday Madness

Join us for the Conversation Group every Friday from 10 am to 11 am. A donation of €3 per session helps support the Centre. Afterwards, unwind at our Coffee Morning and connect with friends in our beautiful garden, also from 10 am to 1 pm.

Catholic Mass in English

Starting Saturday, November 9, there will be a Catholic Mass in English at the Lux Mundi Centre at 4 pm.

Special Events:

Taize Prayer for Unity

On Friday, November 1 , join us at St Andres Church, Torre del Mar, for a moving Taize Prayer for Unity after the Mass.

Excursion to Viveros Guzman

Mark your calendars for Thursday, November 28 ! Join Lux Mundi for a delightful excursion to Viveros Guzman and the Miramar Shopping Centre . Arriving at 10:15 am , you’ll have ample time to explore the Christmas displays in the garden centre before the bus leaves for Miramar at 12 midday . Choose to shop at either the shopping centre or Iceland, with return pick-ups at 4.25 pm and 4 pm . Tickets are € 20 for Friends card holders and € 23 for visitors. Departure points are Algarrobo (Lidl) at 9 am , Caleta (Vets) at 9.05 am , and Torre del Mar (Bus Station) at 9.15 am .

Upcoming Excursions:

Experience Seville’s Christmas Magic.

Join on Tuesday, December 10 to Thursday, 12, for an unforgettable excursion to Seville.

Enjoy three days filled with festive cheer, including a breakfast stop en route, arriving at the 3-star Hotel Alcazar around 12.30. Spend your days exploring the stunning Christmas lights, nativity scenes, and local markets. Optional activities include visiting the Cathedral, and Alcazar, taking a carriage ride, or cruising the river.

On Thursday, the group will leave the hotel at 3.30 pm for the return journey, with an expected arrival back in Torre del Mar around 7 pm.

Tickets for this trip are available at the Centre: €200 for sharing a double/twin room with a Friends card (€225 for visitors), and €270 for a single room with a Friends card (€295 for visitors). Basic travel insurance is included in the price, and all proceeds go towards fundraising.

Departure times are Algarobbo (Lidl) at 8.45 am, Caleta (Vets) at 8.50 am, and Torre del Mar (Bus Station) at 9 am.

Don’t miss out on these wonderful events at the Lux Mundi Centre- join for the fun, friendship, and community spirit.

