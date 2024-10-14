£1.1 Billion Investment for Stansted Airport Expansion.

By Nina Cook • Updated: 14 Oct 2024 • 17:48 • 1 minute read

The £1.1 billion expansion of Stansted Airport will increase capacity and create thousands of jobs. | Credit: fosterandpartners

The UK government has thrown its support behind a transformative £1.1 billion investment to expand Stansted Airport, setting the stage for a significant upgrade to its infrastructure and capacity.

This project comes at a time when the aviation industry is rebounding from pandemic-related disruptions, and demand for air travel is steadily increasing.

This major development project is expected to drive growth in both passenger numbers and employment opportunities in the region, cementing Stansted’s role as a key hub in the UK’s aviation network.

Stansted Airport’s £1.1 billion expansion

The £1.1 billion investment will significantly increase Stansted Airport’s annual passenger capacity from 35 million to 43 million. As one of the UK’s busiest airports, serving London and the East of England, Stansted’s expansion will improve its ability to connect passengers to more than 200 international destinations, making it more competitive with other major airports such as Heathrow and Gatwick.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper emphasised the project’s broad economic benefits: “This major investment will benefit both passengers and businesses, while supporting economic growth and providing thousands of jobs in the region.” With the creation of 5,000 jobs, both in construction and ongoing airport operations, the project is poised to have a lasting positive impact on the regional economy.

Benefits of the £1.1 billion investment in Stansted Airport

The expansion project will not only improve passenger experience but also contribute an estimated £1 billion to the UK economy annually. It’s a crucial part of the government’s efforts to bolster infrastructure, ensuring that the airport can meet rising demand while maintaining efficiency and high service standards.

Environmental sustainability is also a focus of the project, with modern facilities and greener technology planned to help minimise the airport’s environmental impact. Gareth Powell, Managing Director of London Stansted, remarked, “This investment ensures that we can continue to grow sustainably while supporting regional growth.”

What’s next for Stansted Airport?

The project is scheduled to begin in 2025 and will be completed in several phases. Key developments include a new arrivals terminal and upgrades to the existing infrastructure. The expansion aligns with the UK government’s long-term strategy to invest in transport infrastructure and support growth in the aviation sector.

Read more Euro Weekly News.