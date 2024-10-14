By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 14 Oct 2024 • 22:44 • 2 minutes read

Mammoth Mega-Park Announced in Rincon de La Victoria. The Biggest Project in Rincon de la Victoria's History. Credit: Shutterstock, Proonty

Mark your calendars, Rincon de la Victoria! The wait is almost over as plans are proceeding for the Parque Periurbano del Mediterraneo, touted as “the biggest project in Rincon’s history.” Set to kick off in January 2025, this colossal park will cost a staggering €12.7 million and span an impressive 13 hectares, roughly the size of 26 football pitches.

A Park Like No Other

This ambitious project isn’t just another patch of grass; it will be a veritable new set of lungs for the city. The park promises over 1,000 trees and 30,121 shrub species, complemented by 6 kilometres of pathways for walking and cycling. Kids will revel in a mammoth 2,265 square metre play area, while sports enthusiasts can enjoy 8,000 square metres of athletic facilities. The brand-new mega-park will also include a stunning lake and a vast forest area spanning 76,880 square metres.

Mayor Francisco Salado, alongside Urban Development chief Miguel Angel Jimenez, presented the grand scheme, promising a transformation that will redefine Rincon de la Victoria. Salado declared, “This project will be unprecedented, a social initiative that prioritises accessibility and sustainability, marking a new era for our green spaces!”

The Great Green Revamp

Nestled in Torre de Benagalbon, the park will be flanked by Colegio La Marina and the Benagalbon stream, with the first phase set to cost over €4.7 million and the second phase escalating to just under €8 million. The plan is to ensure it’s accessible to everyone, including those with mobility challenges.

In a nod to the beloved Mediterranean climate, the park’s flora will mostly feature native, drought-resistant species, meaning less water waste.

Plus, the lighting will be eco-friendly LED, keeping the green theme running strong.

A Date with Nature

The completion of Phase 1 is planned for 2026, with work commencing in January 2025. The park will feature a 35-metre diameter plaza for events, fitness zones for exercise fanatics, and a lively children’s area with 12 play areas.

A massive lake will stretch across 3,727.71 square metres, while a forest lookout will connect the two phases, inviting families to unwind amidst nature’s beauty.

Phase II: More Fun, More Green.

The second phase will delve into the park’s rustic charm, covering 96,620 square metres with an investment of nearly €8 million. Think soft pathways, wooden picnic tables, and nature-inspired play areas. An idyllic escape from the daily grind for everyone in the Axarquia region.

The forested area will be a haven for adventurers, featuring new trails, lookout points, and integrated play areas to create a sensory journey for all ages. From wooden labyrinths to birdwatching lookouts, this sounds like an amazing space.

Sports Galore.

But, Phase 2 isn’t just about nature; it’s about getting active too. With a sprawling 8,059 square metre sports complex featuring a skatepark, climbing wall, and multifunctional sports courts, Rincon is set to become a true leisure hub in the Axarquia region.

With a nature learning centre and ample facilities for sports enthusiasts, the park aims to relieve the pressure on local sports facilities while promoting a healthier lifestyle for residents.

So, get ready to dive into the great outdoors, Rincon de la Victoria! The Parque Periurbano del Mediterraneo is on its way, and it’s set to change the landscape of this beloved town forever. Stay tuned for more updates as this monumental project unfolds.